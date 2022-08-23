comscore WhatsApp privacy features: New privacy-oriented features you should know
WhatsApp new privacy features: New privacy-oriented features you should know

WhatsApp plans to educate users on each privacy feature through short films in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp has launched a new campaign in India. The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp will be trying to create awareness about its new privacy features that have been introduced recently. The app plans to focus on educating users on WhatsApp’s built-in layers of privacy protections. Recently, the app added features like leaving groups silently, controlling who can see when you’re online, and screenshot blocking for ‘view once’ messages. Also Read - WhatsApp to now let group admin delete any message from the chat

WhatsApp plans to educate users on each privacy feature through short films in the coming weeks. They will highlight the benefits and the steps to activate the new privacy features. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out ability to view status updates within the chat list for some users

WhatsApp Privacy features

Leave Groups Silently: Users will be able to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

Choose Who Can See When You’re Online: For the times you want to keep your online presence private, WhatsApp is introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online.

Screenshot Blocking for View Once Messages: WhatsApp is enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection. This feature is being tested and will be rolled out to users soon.

Default E2EE: WhatsApp always protects your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption by default (regardless of device) so that no one, not even WhatsApp, except your intended recipient can see or hear your private personal conversations.

Encrypted Backups: WhatsApp offers the ability to backup your chat history with end-to-end encryption so it’s secure and only accessible to you with a password or encryption key. No other messaging service at our scale provides this level of additional security for your messages.

Disappearing Messages: WhatsApp’s disappearing messages offer peace of mind with the ability to set durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days so users can send photos and videos that disappear after they have been opened.

Block and Report: Users can choose to stop receiving messages and calls from certain contacts by blocking them and reporting them if they are sending problematic content or spam.

Two-step Verification: For more protection, the two-step verification feature gives users the option to set a unique six-digit PIN that can be used when registering your phone number with WhatsApp again. This optional feature adds another layer of security to their WhatsApp account.

