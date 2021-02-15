comscore WhatsApp Privacy Policy Latest Update: Whatsapp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp Privacy Update: WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians
News

WhatsApp Privacy Update: WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

Apps

The apex court also stated that it has earlier been proposed to bring in a data protection law similar to Europe's GDPR be implemented.

Whatsapp upcoming features

The Centre during the hearing stated that social media apps like WhatsApp cannot share data of users and that all user data must be protected.

The Indian Supreme Court (SC) has asked Facebook-owned WhatsApp and the Centre to furnish a reply to a new plea alleging lower standards of privacy for Indians in comparison to European counterparts. Also Read - WhatsApp-like Made in India Sandes App being tested by govt: Report

SC in the order has stated that “people have grave apprehensions that they will lose their privacy and it is our duty to protect them.” Also Read - How about a Facebook smartwatch? It could be a reality soon

“You may be two or three trillion companies but people value their privacy more than money,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told WhatsApp according to a PTI report. Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming features in 2021: Unlike, Read Later, Multi-device and more

The petition has been filed by Karmanya Singh Sareen with Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioner. During the hearing, Divan said that the instant messaging app has been applying lower standards of privacy for Indians, and the petitioner is looking for the company to be barred from sharing data with its parent.

The apex court also stated that it has earlier been proposed to bring in a data protection law similar to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) be implemented.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of WhatsApp stated that Europe is a special case scenario for the company due to its GDPR law. He added if a similar law was to be brought into enforcement in India the company will follow it.

The Centre during the hearing stated that social media apps like WhatsApp cannot share data of users and that all user data must be protected.

To recall, the Delhi high court had provided a verdict on this earlier, which was that no relief was granted for data shared by users post-September 25, 2016. And that sharing of data was an infringement of fundamental rights under Article 19 (Freedom of Speech and Expression) and 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution.

Written with PTI inputs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 15, 2021 6:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 15, 2021 6:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years
Mobiles
Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years
Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

News

Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

Samsung Galaxy F62 launched to Moto E7 Power launch date: Check out top tech news

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 launched to Moto E7 Power launch date: Check out top tech news

WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

Apps

WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

Samsung Galaxy F62 alternatives: Here are 5 best options you can consider

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy F62 alternatives: Here are 5 best options you can consider

Samsung Galaxy F62 alternatives: Moto G 5G, OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 SuperZoom

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy F62 alternatives: Moto G 5G, OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 SuperZoom

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years

Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

Samsung Galaxy F62 launched to Moto E7 Power launch date: Check out top tech news

WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

Microsoft ignored major security flaw in its anitvirus solution

Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets Rs 1,000 off: Should you buy?

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

4G in India: A look at how 4G grew in India in 2020

Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch on Feb 15: Here's what we know so

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

Apps

WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians
WhatsApp-like Made in India messaging app Sandes being tested by govt: Report

Apps

WhatsApp-like Made in India messaging app Sandes being tested by govt: Report
How about a Facebook smartwatch? Looks like it could be a reality soon

Wearables

How about a Facebook smartwatch? Looks like it could be a reality soon
5 upcoming WhatsApp features we are looking forward to launch soon

Features

5 upcoming WhatsApp features we are looking forward to launch soon
Koo app gets 3 million downloads to Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability: Top tech news today

News

Koo app gets 3 million downloads to Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability: Top tech news today

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo करेगा बड़ा धमाका, अगले दो महीने में लॉन्च होंगे इतने स्मार्टफोन

Poco X3 Pro जल्द होगा लॉन्च, दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ मिल सकते हैं 5 कैमरे

Moto E7 Power भारत में 19 फरवरी होगा लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Season 18 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 सीरीज जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें इसकी पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

News

Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years
Mobiles
Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years
Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

News

Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard
Samsung Galaxy F62 launched to Moto E7 Power launch date: Check out top tech news

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 launched to Moto E7 Power launch date: Check out top tech news
WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

Apps

WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians
Microsoft ignored major security flaw in its anitvirus solution

News

Microsoft ignored major security flaw in its anitvirus solution

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers