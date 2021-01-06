WhatsApp privacy policy updated: Accept it or account will be deleted

WhatsApp has updated its Terms of Service and privacy policy, which you will need to accept before February 8, 2021. Users who fail to accept the updated privacy policy will no longer be able to use their account. WhatsApp has started sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about a change in its Terms of Service and privacy policy. Also Read - How to manually check whether your WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted

In the in-app notification sent to both Android as well as iOS users, the messaging platform mentions "WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy." The notification also noted the key updates that it will bring along including how the company processes user data, how businesses can use Facebook services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and how WhatsApp integrates with Facebook.

For the unaware, WhatsApp's new and updated terms and privacy policy will come into effect on February 8, 2021. The messaging platform requires users to accept these terms and changes before the slated date. If anyone fails to accept the terms, the user will be refrained from using the messaging platform after February 8.

WhatsApp privacy policy updated

As per the updated terms of service and privacy policy, WhatsApp has revealed data it collects and stores. The messaging platform notes, “When a user forwards media within a message, we store that media temporarily in encrypted form on our servers to aid in more efficient delivery of additional forwards.” Additionally, the Facebook owned company has also updated details about a user’s connections. WhatsApp notes, “ If any of your contacts aren’t yet using our Services, we’ll manage this information for you in a way that ensures those contacts cannot be identified by us.”

The platform has also added a ‘Transactions And Payments Data’ section wherein it has provided additional information related to payment account and transaction information and more. The company states, “If you use our payments services, or use our Services meant for purchases or other financial transactions, we process additional information about you, including payment account and transaction information. Payment account and transaction information include information needed to complete the transaction. If you use our payments services available in your country or territory, our privacy practices are described in the applicable payments privacy policy.”

The messaging platform has also detailed how the app processes ‘device and connection information’ and ‘location information’. “We collect device and connection-specific information when you install, access, or use our Services. This includes information such as hardware model, operating system information, battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information (including phone number, mobile operator or ISP), language and time zone, IP address, device operations information, and identifiers,” WhatsApp notes.