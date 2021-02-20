WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy has become the talk of the town lately. Earlier this year, the Facebook-owned messaging platform announced the updated privacy policy or Terms and services that revealed information including data being shared with parent company Facebook and more. The month-long controversy over the updated privacy policy revealed forced the messaging platform to extend the deadline to accept the new Terms and Services (ToS) date from February 8 to May 15, 2021. Also Read - WhatsApp assures govt: Committed to protection of privacy of personal conversations

Despite the entire controversy around the updated privacy policy and users quitting the platform for Signal and Telegram, the Facebook-owned messaging app has decided to abide by the ToS. The platform assured the government of India that users’ privacy and security are the utmost priority. Also Read - Here's how WhatsApp will display new privacy policy info to users in latest update

On February 19, WhatsApp announced to start showing in-app notifications related to the newly updated privacy policy. With this ToS alert, the platform hopes to educate users about how it works and shares data with the parent company. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samvad app release soon, Realme Narzo 30 series India launch date and more

A day after the announcement, the WABetaInfo suggests that the messaging platform has already started showing in-app notifications to some users in India. The blog shared screenshots of the notification that users are receiving. The screenshot suggests that the notification informs users about the things that are changing with the new ToS and the ones that remain unchanged.

The platform has also revealed that the new updated WhatsApp privacy policy will come into effect May 15, 2021. This means users who fail to accept the ToS by the slated date will not be able to use WhatsApp after May 15, 2021.

We at BGR.in, haven’t received the ToS in-app alert yet. This is expected to hit all users in India with the next software update, so ensure to first update the app from the Google Play store or Apple App store.