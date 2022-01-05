You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

WhatsApp is rolling out the first feature of the year which will now show profile photos in system notification. The feature is currently pushed for beta testers. Also Read - How metaverse will finally help make sense of smart glasses

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo recently revealed the new feature that is coming on the cross messaging platform. As per the outlet, the new WhatsApp profile photo in notifications feature will let users see profile photos of the sender in the system notifications. However, the feature is released only to limited beta testers on iOS 15. As per the report, WhatsApp could likely bring this feature to more accounts soon. Also Read - Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

“This feature has been released to some beta testers only on iOS 15 since it uses iOS 15 APIs. Do not be surprised if it’s not available for your WhatsApp account, because WhatsApp is planning to activate this feature for more accounts at a later date. At the moment, WhatsApp may experience some issues adding profile photos to specific notifications: since this is a beta feature, we should expect new updates that improve the feature soon,” WABetaInfo mentioned. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

While the Meta-owned platform has started off with a minor feature, WhatsApp has a few interesting features up its sleeves which we may likely witness in the coming months. A few features baking under the oven includes- a new time limit to delete messages for everyone in groups, message reactions with emojis, transcribing voice memos, among a few.

In addition, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature ‘Businesses Nearby’ that will show users all the businesses restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores and more, when they look for something on the app. The company had earlier confirmed multi-device support that will enable users to use their WhatsApp from up to four different devices without having their primary device nearby. The feature arrived on WhatsApp Beta for Android and is expected to roll out to the public in the coming days.