comscore You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures
  • Home
  • Apps
  • You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures
News

You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

Apps

WhatsApp is rolling out the first feature for the year- profile photos in notifications, it is currently available for limited beta users on iOS 15.

Multi device support public release

WhatsApp is rolling out the first feature of the year which will now show profile photos in system notification. The feature is currently pushed for beta testers. Also Read - How metaverse will finally help make sense of smart glasses

WhatsApp will now show profile photo in notifications

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo recently revealed the new feature that is coming on the cross messaging platform. As per the outlet, the new WhatsApp profile photo in notifications feature will let users see profile photos of the sender in the system notifications. However, the feature is released only to limited beta testers on iOS 15. As per the report, WhatsApp could likely bring this feature to more accounts soon. Also Read - Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Image Source: WABetaInfo

“This feature has been released to some beta testers only on iOS 15 since it uses iOS 15 APIs. Do not be surprised if it’s not available for your WhatsApp account, because WhatsApp is planning to activate this feature for more accounts at a later date. At the moment, WhatsApp may experience some issues adding profile photos to specific notifications: since this is a beta feature, we should expect new updates that improve the feature soon,” WABetaInfo mentioned. Also Read - Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

While the Meta-owned platform has started off with a minor feature, WhatsApp has a few interesting features up its sleeves which we may likely witness in the coming months. A few features baking under the oven includes- a new time limit to delete messages for everyone in groups, message reactions with emojis, transcribing voice memos, among a few.

In addition, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature ‘Businesses Nearby’ that will show users all the businesses restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores and more, when they look for something on the app. The company had earlier confirmed multi-device support that will enable users to use their WhatsApp from up to four different devices without having their primary device nearby. The feature arrived on WhatsApp Beta for Android and is expected to roll out to the public in the coming days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 1:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garmin introduces Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport at CES 2022
Wearables
Garmin introduces Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport at CES 2022
You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

Apps

You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro full specifications leaked hours before official launch

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications

Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Opinions

Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees

Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures

Apps

You don't have to guess names! WhatsApp notifications can now show you display pictures
Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet

Opinions

Bulli Bai app controversy shows how unsafe Indian women are on the internet
How metaverse will finally help make sense of smart glasses

Opinions

How metaverse will finally help make sense of smart glasses
Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 series finally launches in China, here's when it will come to India
How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts

How To

How to customise WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A96 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेगी 33W चार्जिंग और 4500mAh बैटरी

CES 2022: Intel ने कहा, इनका नया प्रोसेसर Apple M1 से लैस MacBook को भी देगा मात

डेली फिटनेस और हेल्थ ट्रैक करने के लिए कैसी है यह बजट स्मार्टवॉच? जानें

Garena Free Fire में इस साल ऐसे पाएं Name Change Card, बहुत कम डायमंड खर्च करके बदलें नाम

वीवो ने 108MP बैक और 50MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन भारत में किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

News

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications
Mobiles
Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro launched in India with colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass: Check price, specifications
SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees

News

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees
Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

News

Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022
Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022

Gaming

Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022
Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

News

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers