Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new ‘voice status updates’ feature on Android beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates. Beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the new feature within the text status section, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - How to block a contact on WhatsApp

The platform also provides users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon roll out 'Report status update' feature

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds and users must update their version of WhatsApp to listen to voice notes shared via status. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to use the proxy feature to access it

Voice notes which will be shared as status updates will be end-to-end encrypted, to make sure that only the people users choose within their privacy settings can listen to them.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will disappear after 24 hours.

Moreover, users can even delete voice notes for everyone after posting them as status updates.

The new feature will roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said. As per the report, “The ability to share voice notes via status updates is available for some lucky beta testers after installing the latest beta from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more users over the coming weeks.”

For the unversed, WhatsApp users might soon be able to report a Status on the platform. The new feature will allow users to report status updates that might violate the platform’s Terms of Service, in addition to the already available feature to report messages, reports WABetaInfo.

A report button will be available within the status options. The report also shows a screenshot of the same. If users report a status update, that content will be sent to the moderation team for review to check if it violates the platform’s Terms of Service.

—IANS