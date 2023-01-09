Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘Report status update’ feature on Android beta. The new feature will allow users to report status updates that might violate the platform’s Terms of Service, in addition to the already available feature to report messages, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to use the proxy feature to access it

A report button will be available within the status options. The report also shows a screenshot of the same.

If users report a status update, that content will be sent to the moderation team for review to check if it violates the platform's Terms of Service.

However, this feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption.

Nobody, not even WhatsApp, Meta and any proxy provider, can see the content of users’ messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe, the report said.

As per the report, “The introduction of this feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption as messages, voice calls, media, location sharing, calls, and status updates are all protected by the end-to-end encryption protocol on all devices.”

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature called ‘Chat Transfer’, which would allow users to transfer their data from one Android device to another using a local network.

For the unversed, WhatsApp now comes with support for proxy sites that will allow users to get access to the messaging app even when their connection is blocked or there’s an internet shutdown. It is now being rolled out for all WhatsApp Android and iOS users globally. This way people in countries like Iran, where WhatsApp is banned, will be able to communicate privately by setting up a proxy.

–With inputs from IANS