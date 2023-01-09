comscore WhatsApp to introduce a 'Report Status Update' feature for users soon: Report
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Report Status Update Feature Android Beta
News

WhatsApp might soon roll out 'Report status update' feature

Apps

Nobody, not even WhatsApp, Meta and any proxy provider, can see the content of users' messages and listen to their private calls.

Highlights

  • Nobody, not even WhatsApp, Meta and any proxy provider, can see the content of users' messages and listen to their private calls.
  • WhatsApp says that this feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption.
  • If users report a status update, that content will be sent to the moderation team for review to check if it violates the platform's Terms of Service.
WhatsApp message for Xmas

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘Report status update’ feature on Android beta. The new feature will allow users to report status updates that might violate the platform’s Terms of Service, in addition to the already available feature to report messages, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to use the proxy feature to access it

WhatsApp might introduce a new ‘Report Status Update’ feature: How it will work

A report button will be available within the status options. The report also shows a screenshot of the same. Also Read - WhatsApp announces new proxy support feature to allow users to access it even during internet shutdowns

whatsapp, whatsapp status

Image: WABetaInfo

If users report a status update, that content will be sent to the moderation team for review to check if it violates the platform’s Terms of Service. Also Read - WhatsApp removes NY live stream, after minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar objects

However, this feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption.

Nobody, not even WhatsApp, Meta and any proxy provider, can see the content of users’ messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe, the report said.

As per the report, “The introduction of this feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption as messages, voice calls, media, location sharing, calls, and status updates are all protected by the end-to-end encryption protocol on all devices.”

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature called ‘Chat Transfer’, which would allow users to transfer their data from one Android device to another using a local network.

For the unversed, WhatsApp now comes with support for proxy sites that will allow users to get access to the messaging app even when their connection is blocked or there’s an internet shutdown. It is now being rolled out for all WhatsApp Android and iOS users globally. This way people in countries like Iran, where WhatsApp is banned, will be able to communicate privately by setting up a proxy.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 9, 2023 1:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India
All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

News

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Apple's Mixed Reality headset, Reality Pro, may finally launch this year

Wearables

Apple's Mixed Reality headset, Reality Pro, may finally launch this year

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

News

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung tipped to launch new dedicated chip in February

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

WhatsApp's new feature will let you switch phones without backup

5 Things to know about Google Stadia before it goes away

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?