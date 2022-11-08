WhatsApp working on a dedicated app for tablets: Report

WhatsApp, with over two billion monthly active users is arguably one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. The app offers a simple and easy to use interface and it comes loaded with features that keep on getting better with every update. But one feature that remains missing from its arsenal is a dedicated app for tablets. But that might change soon as reports hint that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a dedicated app for tablets. Also Read - Telegram update brings collectible usernames, voice-to-text for video messages, Halloween stickers, more to the app

As of now, WhatsApp users either use WhatsApp's mobile app or WhatsApp Web for accessing the messaging app on a tablet. While both these techniques do make it possible for users to access WhatsApp on a tablet, they also come with some limitations. Using WhatsApp Web on tablets isn't as hassle free as the company's mobile or desktop apps as it is dependent on using a web browser. So, if a user accidentally closes the web browser, they will also shut down WhatsApp. Using WhatsApp's mobile app on a tablet isn't exactly comfortable either as the app isn't tailored to the bigger form factor of a tablet. Hence, the need for a dedicated app that can fit in a screen that is bigger than a smartphone but smaller than a personal computer.

Now, WABetaInfo reports that the company is working on a separate app for tablets dubbed as 'WhatsApp for tablet'. The blog site in a recent post noted that WhatsApp plans to introduce 'WhatsApp for tablet' using an in-app banner in the mobile app that will show up in a future update in WhatsApp's mobile app. The banner will inform users that a new version of WhatsApp — WhatsApp for tablet — is available for beta testers.

As far as availability is concerned, the blog site said that the new in-app banner will show up in future, post which more people will be able to use WhatsApp with a dedicated interface on their tablets.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that reports have tipped about WhatsApp working on a dedicate app for tablets. WABetaInfo first reported about such an app being in development back in 2017. Then earlier this year, WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart in an interview with The Verge said that people had been demanding on a dedicated app for an iPad for a long time and that the company has now has the underlying technology needed for such an app.

“We did a lot of work on the technology for supporting multiple devices…That would be really important for a tablet app, to be able to use the app even if your phone isn’t on. So, the underlying technology is there,” he had said at the time.