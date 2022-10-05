WhatsApp had recently announced that it will soon block users from taking screenshots of the images shared in the “view-once” format. This feature is now rolling out for a few beta testers, reports WABetaInfo. Recipients will no longer be able to take a screenshot of “view-once” format images or videos. Also Read - Giving fake identity for SIM, WhatsApp, Telegram will lead to jail time and 50k fine: Govt

The report also adds that this feature will also block screen recording if the image is shared in view once format. If someone tries to take a screenshot, they will just capture a blank screen instead. This is similar to what we have seen in OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

The report clarifies, no third-party app will be able to pass through this screenshot blocking feature of Instagram. This has been introduced to enhance user privacy as taking a screenshot of an image shared in view once format entirely defeats the aim of the feature. Notably, the recipient can still click a picture of the image from a secondary mobile phone.

The report further adds that if you try to take a screenshot, you will see a message that says “screenshot was blocked for added privacy”. No notification about the attempt to take screenshot will be sent to the sender of the image.

For the unversed, users cannot forward, export, or save, view once images and videos. The report suggests “this feature has been released to some beta testers that use an updated beta build from TestFlight, and it will be rolled to more users over the coming weeks.”

With this feature, WhatsApp had announced two more privacy features for the users. Users can now leave a group chat silently. Only group admins will be notified every time a participant leaves a group. The third functionality is hiding your online status. Users will be able to decide who can see their online status on WhatsApp.