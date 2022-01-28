WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

WhatsApp keeps on experimenting with new features in its platform to smoothen the user experience. While the Meta-owned company is already working on a feature that will allow migrating chat history from Android to iOS, it is said to be testing another one that will simplify sharing older media files in the app. Also Read - Messenger rolls out end-to-end encrypted chats, calls to everyone

As per WABetaInfo, the latest beta update drops a hint of a revamped media picker that will likely enable sharing both recent and older media files in a simpler way. As per the screenshot shared by the outlet, the app will introduce a redesigned menu with two tabs — Recent and Gallery. The makeover will only appear when users are sending media, for instance, images, GIFs, and videos via the in-app camera. Apparently, tabs will pop up when you tap the camera button in the message box and swipe up.

"The redesigned media picker won't be available when you want to normally share media from a chat, but it will be available when you take a photo from the in-app camera. The redesigned media picker also allows picking multiple images and videos. Like other features previously announced on this website, it's under development and it will be available in a future update," WABetaInfo cited.

In other news, WhatsApp is said to be testing new animations for its desktop app. The new animations were spotted in WhatsApp for desktop beta UWP 2.2203.3.0 update. As per the screenshots shared by the outlet, the settings icon has a new animation and there is another animation when users navigate between different settings in the app. As per the report,m future updates are expected to get new animations.