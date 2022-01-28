comscore WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon
News

WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

Apps

As per WABetaInfo, the latest beta update drops a hint of a revamped media picker that will likely enable sharing both recent and older media files in a simpler way.

WhatsApp logout

WhatsApp keeps on experimenting with new features in its platform to smoothen the user experience. While the Meta-owned company is already working on a feature that will allow migrating chat history from Android to iOS, it is said to be testing another one that will simplify sharing older media files in the app. Also Read - Messenger rolls out end-to-end encrypted chats, calls to everyone

WhatsApp likely to get a redesigned media picker

As per WABetaInfo, the latest beta update drops a hint of a revamped media picker that will likely enable sharing both recent and older media files in a simpler way. As per the screenshot shared by the outlet, the app will introduce a redesigned menu with two tabs — Recent and Gallery. The makeover will only appear when users are sending media, for instance, images, GIFs, and videos via the in-app camera. Apparently, tabs will pop up when you tap the camera button in the message box and swipe up. Also Read - Forget Meta’s RCS, these are world’s fastest supercomputers

Image Source: WABetaInfo

“The redesigned media picker won’t be available when you want to normally share media from a chat, but it will be available when you take a photo from the in-app camera. The redesigned media picker also allows picking multiple images and videos. Like other features previously announced on this website, it’s under development and it will be available in a future update,” WABetaInfo cited. Also Read - Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

In other news, WhatsApp is said to be testing new animations for its desktop app. The new animations were spotted in WhatsApp for desktop beta UWP 2.2203.3.0 update. As per the screenshots shared by the outlet, the settings icon has a new animation and there is another animation when users navigate between different settings in the app. As per the report,m future updates are expected to get new animations.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 3:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report
News
51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report
Amazon Mega Music Fest: Best deals on earbuds, speakers, headphones

Photo Gallery

Amazon Mega Music Fest: Best deals on earbuds, speakers, headphones

Amazon Mega Music Fest: Best deals on Sony WF-1000XM4, Jabra Elite 3, Noise Buds VS303 so on

Photo Gallery

Amazon Mega Music Fest: Best deals on Sony WF-1000XM4, Jabra Elite 3, Noise Buds VS303 so on

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

Electric Vehicle

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

Apps

WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?

Telecom

Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided

51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?

Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

Apps

WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon
Messenger is finally getting end-to-end encrypted chats and calls

Apps

Messenger is finally getting end-to-end encrypted chats and calls
Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end

News

Facebook s cryptocurrency project Diem is coming to an end
WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones

Apps

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones
What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Features

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, इमोट के साथ मिल रहे कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड

खुशखबरी, अब बिना मास्क उतारे स्मार्टफोन कर सकेंगे अनलॉक

Garena Free Fire में Ruthless Jinx Bundle पाने के लिए इस तरह रिडीम करें She Tokens, बहुत आसान है तरीका

Jio, Airtel, BSNL और Vi को लाना होगा 30 दिन की वैलेडिटी वाला प्लान, Trai ने जारी किया आदेश

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today (28 January): आज फ्री में मिलेगा Detective Panda, जानें कैसे करें रिवॉर्ड क्लेम?

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided
Gaming
Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided
51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report

News

51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report
Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed

Electric Vehicle

Cyborg GT 120 electric bike unveiled in India with 125 kmph top speed
Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?

Telecom

Explained: Will new TRAI order lead to cheaper prepaid plans for Jio, Airtel, Vi users?
Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

News

Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers