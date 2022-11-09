comscore WhatsApp refreshes its disappearing messages section with cleaner interface
News

WhatsApp revamps disappearing messages section: Check details

Apps

The section now shows the 'Default Message Timer', and 'Apply Timer to Chats' options.

Highlights

  Beta testers can download and install this update from Google Play Store.
  The section now shows the 'Default Message Timer', and 'Apply Timer to Chats' options.
  WhatsApp has finally rolled out Communities feature for all its users.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduced its disappearing messages feature last year. The messaging platform has now revamped the feature, reported WABetaInfo. This updated disappearing messages section is now available for beta testers. For the unversed, this feature allows text messages to vanish after a fixed period of time. Also Read - WhatsApp to get five new features in the coming months

WhatsApp redesigns its disappearing messages section

The report reveals that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.9 update has revamped the disappearing messages section of the account that allows users to manage the time span of the feature. Beta testers can download and install this update from Google Play Store. Also Read - How to send photos and videos in full quality on WhatsApp

The new change includes a new option to set the default message timer for new chats and to set the timer for already active conversations. Also Read - How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone: A step-by-step guide

whatsapp

Image: WABetaInfo

As we said in the article where we announced the redesign of this section, it will be easier for you to apply the default message timer to new chats, and to set the timer to already active conversations. In order to prevent misinformation, note that it was already possible to bulk-select active conversations to mark them as disappearing threads, but WhatsApp is making it easier to do now.

In the “Default Message Timer”, users can set a fixed time for the messages after which messages will expire for all chats. On the other hand, with the “Apply Timer to Chats” option, new messages will vanish after a certain period of time automatically for select chats.

If you want to check if the redesigned section is available for you or not, simply open the app and go to Settings> Privacy > Disappearing messages (previously called “default message timer).

For the unversed, WhatsApp has finally rolled out the much-awaited Communities feature for its users. It lets users club up to 50 WhatsApp groups to form a Community on the platform. This feature can be used for neighborhoods, parents at a school and workplaces that will now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 10:23 AM IST
