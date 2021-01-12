comscore WhatsApp rivals Signal and Telegram gain 40 lakh users rapidly
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp rivals Signal and Telegram add 40 lakh new users in a few days: Report
News

WhatsApp rivals Signal and Telegram add 40 lakh new users in a few days: Report

Apps

Reports have surfaced online that WhatsApp rival apps Signal and Telegram have garnered more than 40 lakh users in just a few days.

WhatsApp's rival are gaining new users.

Signal and Telegram are gaining new users rapidly.

Call it the trickledown effect but it seems a lot of smartphone users are either migrating to Signal or Telegram or the two messaging platforms have been favourites ever since WhatsApp updated its privacy policy.  Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

The Facebook-owned messaging platform started sending notifications to all of its users across the globe including India asking them to accept its new privacy policy till February 8 or have their accounts deleted.   Also Read - WhatsApp makes clear its privacy policies, says it cannot read your messages  

WhatsApp’s loss is the other’s gain

This move by WhatsApp has been a blessing in disguise for rival apps like Telegram and Signal which saw more than 40 lakh users join the platform with a couple of days. This number is on the rise as each day passes.   Also Read - Happy Lohri 2021: How to send Lohri wishes stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp may be trying to arm-twist people into accepting its terms of privacy but it seems many don’t agree with WhatsApp’s decision.

According to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower, Signal led the pack with over 23 lakh new downloads between January 6 and January 10 while Telegram clocked more than 16 lakh new downloads in the same period.

These numbers are hearty for Signal and Telegram compared to WhatsApp’s downloads which fell by 35 percent over the January 6 to January 10 time-period, with 1.3 million new downloads. Between January 1 to January 5, WhatsApp had clocked 2 million new downloads.

The surge came as users questioned the upcoming WhatsApp Terms of Service and privacy policy, triggering a nationwide debate.

Signal on a new high

There was a point in time when Signal’s servers were overwhelmed due to the overload on its servers.

“Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible. Hang in there,” Signal had tweeted.

The encrypted messaging service also managed to grab the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store in multiple countries, including India.

Signal’’s official Twitter account also shared a screenshot, showing it placed above WhatsApp at the top spot in India.

“Look what you have done,” it tweeted.

Along with India, it became the top downloaded app in Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Hong Kong, and Switzerland as well.

Signal earlier saw a significant surge in new users signing up for its platform after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted to his 41.5 million followers to use Signal and apparently shun WhatsApp. 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2021 10:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched
Wearables
CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched
CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

News

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers

Reviews

Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Gaming

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

What is Signal, how to use, and top features of the app

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world worth $186 billion

Related Topics

Related Stories

Signal, Telegram get more than 40 lakh new users in just a few days

Apps

Signal, Telegram get more than 40 lakh new users in just a few days
WhatsApp Alternative Apps in india: WhatsApp नहीं करना है यूज, तो इन ऐप्स पर डालें नजर

फीचर

WhatsApp Alternative Apps in india: WhatsApp नहीं करना है यूज, तो इन ऐप्स पर डालें नजर
Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released
WhatsApp makes clear its privacy policies regarding Facebook

News

WhatsApp makes clear its privacy policies regarding Facebook
How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Apps

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

हिंदी समाचार

nubia Red Magic 6 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग

LG Rollable Teased at CES 2021 : LG का रोल होने वाला स्मार्टफोन, खींचने पर बन जाता है टैबलेट

CES 2021 में पेश किए गए Amazfit GTR 2e और Amazfit GTS 2e स्मार्टवॉच, भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

CES 2021 : TCL की गजब की टेक्नोलॉजी, पेपर की रोल और रबर की तरह खिंचेगी स्क्रीन

चीन के निशाने पर भारतीय, WhatsApp Message के जरिए कर रहा 'खतरनाक' प्लानिंग

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched
Wearables
CES 2021: Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch launched
CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

News

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Gaming

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020
Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released
Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers