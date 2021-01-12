Call it the trickledown effect but it seems a lot of smartphone users are either migrating to or or the two messaging platforms have been favourites ever since updated its privacy policy. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

The -owned messaging platform started sending notifications to all of its users across the globe including India asking them to accept its new privacy policy till February 8 or have their accounts deleted.

WhatsApp’s loss is the other’s gain

This move by WhatsApp has been a blessing in disguise for rival apps like Telegram and Signal which saw more than 40 lakh users join the platform with a couple of days. This number is on the rise as each day passes.

WhatsApp may be trying to arm-twist people into accepting its terms of privacy but it seems many don’t agree with WhatsApp’s decision.

According to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower, Signal led the pack with over 23 lakh new downloads between January 6 and January 10 while Telegram clocked more than 16 lakh new downloads in the same period.

These numbers are hearty for Signal and Telegram compared to WhatsApp’s downloads which fell by 35 percent over the January 6 to January 10 time-period, with 1.3 million new downloads. Between January 1 to January 5, WhatsApp had clocked 2 million new downloads.

The surge came as users questioned the upcoming WhatsApp Terms of Service and privacy policy, triggering a nationwide debate.

Signal on a new high

There was a point in time when Signal’s servers were overwhelmed due to the overload on its servers.

“Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible. Hang in there,” Signal had tweeted.

The encrypted messaging service also managed to grab the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store in multiple countries, including India.

Signal’’s official account also shared a screenshot, showing it placed above WhatsApp at the top spot in India.

“Look what you have done,” it tweeted.

Along with India, it became the top downloaded app in Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Hong Kong, and Switzerland as well.

Signal earlier saw a significant surge in new users signing up for its platform after CEO tweeted to his 41.5 million followers to use Signal and apparently shun WhatsApp.