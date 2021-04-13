WhatsApp for Android beta is rolling out a new feature for group chats that will let group members control disappearing messages. This was restricted to group admins until now. The feature has been enabled in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.8.7. Also Read - Beware! New WhatsApp flaw lets anyone suspend your account using your phone number

Using the feature, group members in a group chat can enable or disable disappearing messages. According to a report by WABetaInfo, once enabled, the feature will allow group participants to activate disappearing messages. Do keep in mind that the messages will disappear in seven days.

The report further added that WhatsApp is slowly rolling out the feature so it might take a while before appearing. To recall, the disappearing messages feature for WhatsApp was rolled out in September last year. As of now, when the feature is enabled, the messages disappear automatically after 7 days.

However, WhatsApp is also testing a new disappearing messages format where the messages will be automatically deleted after a much shorter duration of 24 hours. Do keep in mind that the feature is under development and there is no word on when it will be made available to users.

WhatsApp disappearing messages: How to enable

• Open the WhatsApp app and select the contact you wish to send disappearing messages to.

• Open the contact information section on Android. On iOS, click on the name of the contact.

• Scroll down to the Disappearing Messages option. Tap on ON to enable it.

• Once the option is enabled, you should get a message that reads, “You turned on disappearing messages. New messages will disappear from the chat after 7 days. Tap to change.”

• Once the feature is enabled, all messages you send to the contact will disappear after seven days.

• To turn off the disappearing messages feature, repeat the same steps — open contact info > Disappearing Messages > tap on the option > click on OFF.