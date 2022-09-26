WhatsApp is rolling out a new call links feature on WhatsApp. This feature will be rolled out starting this week. With this new feature, users can just share a link with the others to let them join a call by just clicking on that link. Additionally, WhatsApp is also testing a way to add up to 32 members in a video call. The announcements were made by Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Also Read - WhatsApp safety features every user should be aware of

Zuckerberg in his official statement said, "We're rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap. We're also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. More coming soon."

