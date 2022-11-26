comscore WhatsApp introduces contact cards sharing on Windows beta: How it works
News

WhatsApp is rolling out contact cards sharing on Windows beta

Apps

With this feature, when a user is sharing a contact card, the recipient can easily add it to their address book.

whatsapp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features to make the platform user-friendly features like polls for Desktop/Web. In recent news, the smartphone has started to roll out the ability to share contact cards on Windows beta. The new feature allows users to share contact cards within the same chat share sheet, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on voice status updates on iOS beta

WhatsApp brings contact cards for Windows Beta

The entry point “Contacts” will appear if the feature is already enabled for the user’s WhatsApp account. With this feature, when a user is sharing a contact card, the recipient can easily add it to their address book. Also Read - WhatsApp Polls are now releasing on desktop for everyone: How to use

The ability to share contact cards has been rolled out to some beta users after downloading the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2247.2.0 update, the report said. It further adds that it is available on the Microsoft Store and it will be rolled out to more beta testers over the coming days. Also Read - Meta says it got 55,497 requests from Indian govt for user data

whatsapp,

Image: WABetaInfo

Earlier this week, the messaging platform rolled out the ability to create polls on Windows beta.

To create a poll, users have to click the attach icon which is next to the chat bar and can see a poll option.

The feature is end-to-end encrypted, which means that only other people in the same conversation can read and reply to it. It is available for both individual and group chats. Similar to Polls on Android and iOS, the feature lets you create a poll with up to 12 options as answers.

For the unversed, WhatsApp is reportedly working on voice status on iOS beta for an upcoming iOS update. It provides users the ability to share voice notes to their status updates. It was reported that the microphone icon will show up when users don’t enter any text and it will allow users to post a voice note up to 30 seconds to their status updates.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 26, 2022 3:51 PM IST
