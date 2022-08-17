WhatsApp rolls out native app for Windows users

WhatsApp has rolled out a new app for Windows users. This new app enables users to access WhatsApp on their Windows OS-powered personal computers in a way that is similar to the one they used to access the messaging platform using their smartphones. Also Read - Instagram users can now cross-post their Reels on Facebook

As of now, WhatsApp users can access the messaging service from their PCs either by using WhatsApp Web, which uses a web browser such as Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome, or by using WhatsApp Web-based desktop app, which uses old Electron technology. A caveat of accessing WhatsApp this way is that users always need to have their smartphones, or the devices with the registered phone number, close by in order to use WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp's desktop app. But the company's new Windows-based app changes that. Now, with the new Windows app, WhatsApp users can access the platform from their Windows PCs without having their smartphones nearby.

WhatsApp also said that the new Windows-based app is designed and optimised for a desktop OS and that it increases reliability and speed. The company also said with the new app, WhatsApp users will continue to receive notifications and messages even when their phones are offline.

Talking about availability, WhatsApp’s new Windows app is available to download on the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp’s native app for MacOS

As far as Mac users are concerned, the company said that a native app for MacOS is under development and that it will be available to MacOS users globally soon. “WhatsApp desktop app native to Mac operating systems is currently in development,” the company wrote in a blog post. This app will be based on Apple’s Catalyst technology for Mac, which enables users to bring their iOS apps to mac. Instead of relying on WhatsApp Web — as was the case with WhatsApp’s old desktop app for Windows — the new Mac app will be based on WhatsApp’s iOS-based app, which as 9To5 Google notes will make the app faster even as it uses fewer resources. Just like the Windows app, it will let users access WhatsApp from their PCs even if their smartphones are not nearby.

Interested users can enroll in the company’s beta program in order to get early access to WhatsApp’s native app for MacOS.