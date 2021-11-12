Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy feature, which will offer more control to the users. The company is also releasing a new interface for Contact Info and Group Info for specific Android beta testers. Users can now control who can see the last seen, status, profile photo, and description with this feature. Also Read - WhatsApp new feature: Contacts on the Android app will now look different for beta users

Accept my contacts

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the “Accept My Contacts” option is introduced with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23. The feature allows users to choose who can see their information such as “last seen” status, profile photo, and “about” details on WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

It will be the fourth option on the Last Seen settings menu and Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. Users have to select the contacts they do not wish to share information from the “Accept My Contacts” option. Contacts that are not selected will be able to see all the notifications as they did before. Also Read - How to save important messages on WhatsApp

Also, if a user disables the last seen for a specific contact, they will not see the last seen status. This rule does not apply to about and profile photos.

Specific Android beta testers can disable their Last Seen, Profile Photo and About for specific contacts today. Note: it's possible to see the last seen of excluded contacts, but it's a bug. https://t.co/24u2wWLEFp — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2021

Updated disappearing message

A separate report claims that Android beta users are also getting an updated Disappearing Messages feature, allowing users to choose between short-term duration of 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days. The change was previously available for beta testers on iOS and is now available for Android testers. Introduced by the Meta-owned app last year, the feature introduced an option to make a particular message disappear after 7 days automatically. The update now provides an option over a period to automatically make messages disappear on WhatsApp.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.14: what’s new? WhatsApp is finally rolling out a "My Contacts Except…" option for your Privacy Settings, giving you more control over your privacy.https://t.co/1aAmNZ4Wm9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2021

New interface for contact info

According to another report by WABetaInfo, the Android 2.1.21.23.13 update is bringing several new features for WhatsApp beta testers. The first is the release of a new interface for Contact Info, which was released with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.12. WhatsApp is rolling out a new UI to more beta testers in the latest update. The report says that users may also start seeing a new interface for Group Info.

Recently, WhatsApp has released support for multi-device on the web version, after which users can access the same WhatsApp account on four different devices simultaneously. After this new update, the phone does not need to be connected to the Internet to use WhatsApp on the web version.

WABetaInfo reports that after the multi-device beta update, WhatsApp will no longer send notifications about changes to the security code when the list of linked devices is changed. The security code is used to verify that the calls and messages sent by the user to that chat are end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp says that these codes are unique for each chat.