comscore WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp now lets you choose who sees your ‘last seen' status, profile photo
News

WhatsApp now lets you choose who sees your ‘last seen' status, profile photo

Apps

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the "Accept My Contacts" option is being introduced with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23. The feature allows users to choose who can see their information such as "last seen" status, profile photo, and "about" details on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp

Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy feature, which will offer more control to the users. The company is also releasing a new interface for Contact Info and Group Info for specific Android beta testers. Users can now control who can see the last seen, status, profile photo, and description with this feature. Also Read - WhatsApp new feature: Contacts on the Android app will now look different for beta users

Accept my contacts

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the “Accept My Contacts” option is introduced with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23. The feature allows users to choose who can see their information such as “last seen” status, profile photo, and “about” details on WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

It will be the fourth option on the Last Seen settings menu and Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. Users have to select the contacts they do not wish to share information from the “Accept My Contacts” option. Contacts that are not selected will be able to see all the notifications as they did before. Also Read - How to save important messages on WhatsApp

Also, if a user disables the last seen for a specific contact, they will not see the last seen status. This rule does not apply to about and profile photos.

Updated disappearing message

A separate report claims that Android beta users are also getting an updated Disappearing Messages feature, allowing users to choose between short-term duration of 24 hours, seven days, and 90 days. The change was previously available for beta testers on iOS and is now available for Android testers. Introduced by the Meta-owned app last year, the feature introduced an option to make a particular message disappear after 7 days automatically. The update now provides an option over a period to automatically make messages disappear on WhatsApp.

New interface for contact info

According to another report by WABetaInfo, the Android 2.1.21.23.13 update is bringing several new features for WhatsApp beta testers. The first is the release of a new interface for Contact Info, which was released with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.12. WhatsApp is rolling out a new UI to more beta testers in the latest update. The report says that users may also start seeing a new interface for Group Info.

Recently, WhatsApp has released support for multi-device on the web version, after which users can access the same WhatsApp account on four different devices simultaneously.  After this new update, the phone does not need to be connected to the Internet to use WhatsApp on the web version.

WABetaInfo reports that after the multi-device beta update, WhatsApp will no longer send notifications about changes to the security code when the list of linked devices is changed. The security code is used to verify that the calls and messages sent by the user to that chat are end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp says that these codes are unique for each chat.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 1:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State: How to use redeem coupon code, claim free rewards
Gaming
PUBG New State: How to use redeem coupon code, claim free rewards
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Deals

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

News

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

Gaming

PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter

Electric Vehicle

Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23

Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

Spotify forays into audiobook business, acquires Findaway audiobook platform

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23

Apps

WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23
WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page

Apps

WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page
WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

Apps

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions
How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to save important messages on WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

हिंदी समाचार

Aadhaar Card Tips: खो गया है आधार कार्ड तो ऑनलाइन ऐसे पता करें आधार नंबर

Free Fire में ऐसे पा सकते हैं पैन स्किन और Leon अवतार फ्री, जानिए डिटेल्स

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today: रिडीम करें यह कोड, मिलेंगे 10 धांसू रिवॉर्ड

OnePlus 10 आगे से दिखने में होगा Oppo Reno7 Pro जैसा, जानें क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन

JioBook की डिटेल्स हुई लीक, सस्ते लैपटॉप का सपना होगा पूरा!

Latest Videos

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23
Apps
WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23
Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore

Electric Vehicle

Porsche launches its first electric car Taycan in India at Rs 1.5 crore
Spotify forays into audiobook business, acquires Findaway audiobook platform

Apps

Spotify forays into audiobook business, acquires Findaway audiobook platform
Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price

Deals

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300: Check updated price
Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

News

Delhi Man lost iPhone 12, thieves tricked him and disable Find My system

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers