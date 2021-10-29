WhatsApp has started rolling out cashback on its UPI-based payments service for Android beta version 2.21.20.3. WhatsApp keeps on attracting users’ attention after releasing its in-app payment option. Under this cashback program, users will get a cashback of Rs 51 for paying through WhatsApp. The app displays a banner on top of the chat with a message “Give cash, get ₹51 back.”. Also Read - WhatsApp working on Payments Information feature; will roll out soon: Report

Although, the cashback offer is only available for beta users on Android. But it is expected to be widely available for all users in India. The good thing is that no minimum amount has been kept under this offer. That is, by sending Rs 1 to anyone, you can still get a cashback of Rs 51. You can get maximum of Rs 255 cash back if you make payment to five different contacts. Also Read - WhatsApp Payments: How to set up, transfer money using Payments feature

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp rolled out its first phase of unified payment interface to 20 million users in India after approval from NPCI in 2020. Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay are considered popular UPI-based money transfer platforms in India. Now WhatsApp is also trying to lure users through its cashback offers. Also Read - Here's a look at the top WhatsApp features added to Android and iOS in 2020

Additionally, WhatsApp has also introduced background cards like Google Pay for a personalized experience. The feature will also be available only for Android beta users. It also added a payment shortcut button right on the chat bar of the app.

How to check the balance using WhatsApp payment

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Open the Settings menu of the app, which can be found at the bottom of the screen.

STEP3: For Android users, tap on the three-dot icon at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Click on ‘Payment.’

Step 5: Select the bank account.

Step 6: Click on ‘View Account Balance’

STEP7: Enter your PIN.

Step 6: After that, the amount will be displayed on your screen.