Whatsapp Screenshot Blocking Feature Rolling Out To Beta Users

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier this month that they will be launching three new privacy focused features on WhatsApp. One of these features was the blocking of screenshots on View Once photo. Now, WhatsApp is rolling out this feature to the beta testers on Android. The new feature was almost a necessity for the View Once feature to be actually viewed once. Considering that the feature was announced officially before it was made available to beta testers hints at an early launch. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon introduce an 'Undo' option to recover deleted messages

A new screenshot sourced from WhatsApp beta shows us this new feature in action. This particular screenshot was shared by WABetaInfo, the website that tracks the new features in the beta versions of the application. Every time a user will use the ‘View Once’ feature, WhatsApp will show a pop-up mentioning that you can’t forward, copy, save, or take a screenshot of it. As usual, after viewing the picture once, it won’t be available again. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out native app for Windows users: Here’s what that means

While this new WhatsApp feature solves a fundamental issue with the ‘View Once’ feature, it does not mean, the receiver will not be able to capture an image from another device, or even screen record it. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you use Facebook Avatars as your profile picture

Apart from this feature, the application will also get two more privacy-focussed features.

Leave Groups Silently

Users will be able to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone. Now, instead of notifying the full group when leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature starts to roll out to all users this month.

Choose Who Can See When You’re Online

Seeing when friends or family are online helps users feel connected to one another, but everyone has had times when they wanted to check their WhatsApp privately. For the times you want to keep your online presence private, WhatsApp is introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online. This will start rolling out to all users this month.