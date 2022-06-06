According to WABetaInfo, the “Double Verification Code” feature will reportedly show up another step of verification code when you are trying to log into your WhatsApp account from another smartphone.

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce some important changes when logging into an account. In particular, the company is now working on a new feature that adds an extra layer of security before logging into a WhatsApp account, for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the “Double Verification Code” feature will reportedly show up another step of verification code when you are trying to log into your WhatsApp account from another smartphone.

As per report, when the first attempt to log into a WhatsApp account is successful, another six-digit code will be needed to complete the process. Another message will be sent to the owner of the phone number to ensure that someone is trying to log into WhatsApp.

“The number +********** is already being used for WhatsApp on another phone. To help make sure that your account is in your control, you must confirm another verification code. For extra security, you must wait for the timer to finish before you can send the code. When you receive the code, enter it here.” says a screenshot obtained by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is also working on bringing the ability to edit text messages for WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop. The screenshot shared in the report suggests that the messaging platform had started working on this feature 5 years ago. It further reveals that to edit the text, you will need to select the text and select the edit option that pops up along with copy and forward.

With this feature, you will be able to fix typos or other errors in the sent text messages. However, unlike other text messages, you will not be able to delete the edited text. The screenshot was taken from the WhatsApp beta for Android. It is expected to roll out for iOS and Desktop as well.

According to the report, “Probably there won’t be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature.”