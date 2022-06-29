comscore WhatsApp spotted working on a Memoji-like avatar for video calls
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Spotted Working On A Memoji Like Avatar For Video Calls
News

WhatsApp spotted working on a Memoji-like avatar for video calls

Apps

WhatsApp will also let users send avatars as stickers right within their chats and groups.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp spotted working on a Memoji-like avatar for video calls: Here are the details

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on an ability that would allow users to place their virtual avatars on video calls. There will be a new option within the video call screen that would allow users to immediately switch to an avatar when a future update drops, reports WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon allow iOS, Android users to appeal for ban revoke

WhatsApp is planning to introduce the ability to let people use an avatar during video calls for a long time: it seems that the company is internally working on its own Memoji/Bitmoji alternate set since March. Also Read - WhatsApp's upcoming feature is aimed at making shopping easier for you: Check details

“If we try to tap “Switch to avatar”, nothing happens: this is because the feature is still under development, so we should not expect this option to be usable on video calls anytime soon,” the report noted. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to see people’s Status without letting them know

The report has shared a screenshot to show the feature in the works on a WhatsApp for Android beta version.

In addition, WhatsApp will also let users send avatars as stickers right within their chats and groups. One would able to set up own avatar by launching the “Avatar Editor”, a proper section where one can customize the avatar. Unfortunately, the release date is unknown because the feature is under development.

In a future WhatsApp Beta update, WhatsApp is also expected to add a blur tool directly within the media editor. This feature is not yet ready to be released to beta users and is currently under development. A new option shall be included in the app that will let us instantly blur out a part of the image without using any sort of third-party tools. WhatsApp is also planning to introduce the drawing tool on the desktop version as well.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to put in an appeal in case their account has been blocked due to any reason. WhatsApp deletes or suspends accounts in bulk every day for users who do not comply with the terms and conditions of the platform. These messages can also be deleted via an automated system. Hence, there are chances that it might delete accounts mistakenly as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 9:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) processor confirmed by company cheif Carl Pei
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) processor confirmed by company cheif Carl Pei
Hyundai reveals new electric car IONIQ 6: View pics

Photo Gallery

Hyundai reveals new electric car IONIQ 6: View pics

Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Laptops

Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones may launch in India on July 18

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones may launch in India on July 18

How to Reschedule a Meeting on Outlook

How To

How to Reschedule a Meeting on Outlook

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp spotted working on a Memoji-like avatar for video calls

Nothing Phone (1) processor confirmed by company cheif Carl Pei

Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Oppo Reno 8 series smartphones may launch in India on July 18

BSNL new Rs 228, Rs 239 monthly prepaid plans launched: Check all benefits

Twitter video downloader

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999