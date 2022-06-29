Whatsapp Spotted Working On A Memoji Like Avatar For Video Calls

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on an ability that would allow users to place their virtual avatars on video calls. There will be a new option within the video call screen that would allow users to immediately switch to an avatar when a future update drops, reports WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon allow iOS, Android users to appeal for ban revoke

WhatsApp is planning to introduce the ability to let people use an avatar during video calls for a long time: it seems that the company is internally working on its own Memoji/Bitmoji alternate set since March.

"If we try to tap "Switch to avatar", nothing happens: this is because the feature is still under development, so we should not expect this option to be usable on video calls anytime soon," the report noted.

The report has shared a screenshot to show the feature in the works on a WhatsApp for Android beta version.

In addition, WhatsApp will also let users send avatars as stickers right within their chats and groups. One would able to set up own avatar by launching the “Avatar Editor”, a proper section where one can customize the avatar. Unfortunately, the release date is unknown because the feature is under development.

In a future WhatsApp Beta update, WhatsApp is also expected to add a blur tool directly within the media editor. This feature is not yet ready to be released to beta users and is currently under development. A new option shall be included in the app that will let us instantly blur out a part of the image without using any sort of third-party tools. WhatsApp is also planning to introduce the drawing tool on the desktop version as well.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to put in an appeal in case their account has been blocked due to any reason. WhatsApp deletes or suspends accounts in bulk every day for users who do not comply with the terms and conditions of the platform. These messages can also be deleted via an automated system. Hence, there are chances that it might delete accounts mistakenly as well.