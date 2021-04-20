comscore WhatsApp 'Stand up for Earth' sticker pack introduced: How to use?
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp 'Stand up for Earth' stickers introduced: How to download, use?
News

WhatsApp 'Stand up for Earth' stickers introduced: How to download, use?

Apps

WhatsApp has introduced a new 'Stand up for Earth' sticker pack for users globally. Here's how to download and send them on Android and iOS.

whatsapp new stickers

Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is seen introducing new stickers to make the communication via them much easier and more fun. The popular messaging app has now introduced the new ‘Stand up for Earth’ stickers on the occasion of Earth Day, which is observed on April 22 every year. Also Read - Top 5 video calling apps you can use for work from home in 2021

The new WhatsApp Stickers bring the environmental challenges to the limelight and aim to help us use them to communicate more about the issues in a fun way. Here’s how you can do the same. Also Read - Beware! WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don’t click on it: What is it, how to stay safe

How to download ‘Stand up for Earth’ WhatsApp stickers

The new ‘Stand up for Earth’ WhatsApp Stickers were created by Juan Molinet, who is an Argentinian illustrator. Here’s how to download them: Also Read - Facebook to soon allow Messenger users to directly chat with WhatsApp users on the platform

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Select any chat window.

whatsapp stand up for earht stickers

Image: WhatsApp

Step 3: Now, select the sticker icon next to the type box. This is the section that houses the stickers and GIFs.

Step 4: Over there, you will also find the add icon to download more stickers. Tap on it.

Step 5: Once this is done, you will see the ‘World Earth Day’ sticker pack at the top. Just select the download option to get access to them and the download process is done.

How to send ‘Stand up for Earth’ WhatsApp stickers

Now that the download part is done, you can send these new WhatsApp Stickers with these simple steps:

Step 1: Head to WhatsApp on your phone and select the chat window you want to send the stickers to.

Step 2: Tap on the sticker option next to the type bar and select the new stickers present.

Step 3: You can also select the ‘+’ option and select the stickers you want to share from the ‘My Stickers’ section.

The new WhatsApp ‘Stand up for Earth’ stickers are available for everyone to download and share on both Android and iOS globally.

Additionally, WhatsApp also has some nature-themed wallpapers that you can opt for. The wallpapers have been introduced to ‘show the beauty of our planet.’ They can be accessed and set by heading to the WhatsApp app >  Settings > Chat > Chat Wallpaper, and finally choose the wallpaper options you like.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2021 5:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000 in India
Photo Gallery
Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000 in India
6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

Photo Gallery

6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition free to download on PS5, PS4

Gaming

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition free to download on PS5, PS4

Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

News

Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

Huawei to launch 3 new affordable foldable smartphones

Mobiles

Huawei to launch 3 new affordable foldable smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India

Facebook to launch Clubhouse rival soon

Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched in India: Price, features, specs

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak: More affordable than OnePlus 9R?

Apple ProMotion: Will this iPad-exclusive feature come to Macs, iPhones?

WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don t click on it: Here's how to stay safe

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro roundup: Indian variants, prices, specs & more

iPhone 13 mini leaks ahead of possible September 2021 launch: 5 features it could pack

Best quad camera phones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Poco X3 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don t click on it: Here's how to stay safe

Features

WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don t click on it: Here's how to stay safe
Facebook Messenger users to soon able to chat with WhatsApp users on the platform

Apps

Facebook Messenger users to soon able to chat with WhatsApp users on the platform
WhatsApp iOS 2.21.71 update brings two new major features

Apps

WhatsApp iOS 2.21.71 update brings two new major features
WhatsApp working on Payments Information feature

Apps

WhatsApp working on Payments Information feature
This WhatsApp status flaw allows stalkers to track women online without them knowing

Apps

This WhatsApp status flaw allows stalkers to track women online without them knowing

हिंदी समाचार

Apple Spring Loaded event: कहां देख सकते हैं लाइव और क्या होगा लॉन्च

Moto G60 और Moto G40 Fusion हुए लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

OPPO A74 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

Realme 8 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Moto G60 और Moto G40 Fusion होंगे लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more
OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend

Reviews

OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend
Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

News

Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more
News
Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more
MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India
Facebook to launch Clubhouse rival soon

News

Facebook to launch Clubhouse rival soon
Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched in India: Price, features, specs

News

Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched in India: Price, features, specs
Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak: More affordable than OnePlus 9R?

News

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak: More affordable than OnePlus 9R?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers