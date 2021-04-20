WhatsApp is seen introducing new stickers to make the communication via them much easier and more fun. The popular messaging app has now introduced the new ‘Stand up for Earth’ stickers on the occasion of Earth Day, which is observed on April 22 every year. Also Read - Top 5 video calling apps you can use for work from home in 2021

The new WhatsApp Stickers bring the environmental challenges to the limelight and aim to help us use them to communicate more about the issues in a fun way. Here’s how you can do the same. Also Read - Beware! WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don’t click on it: What is it, how to stay safe

How to download ‘Stand up for Earth’ WhatsApp stickers

The new ‘Stand up for Earth’ WhatsApp Stickers were created by Juan Molinet, who is an Argentinian illustrator. Here’s how to download them: Also Read - Facebook to soon allow Messenger users to directly chat with WhatsApp users on the platform

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Select any chat window.

Step 3: Now, select the sticker icon next to the type box. This is the section that houses the stickers and GIFs.

Step 4: Over there, you will also find the add icon to download more stickers. Tap on it.

Step 5: Once this is done, you will see the ‘World Earth Day’ sticker pack at the top. Just select the download option to get access to them and the download process is done.

How to send ‘Stand up for Earth’ WhatsApp stickers

Now that the download part is done, you can send these new WhatsApp Stickers with these simple steps:

Step 1: Head to WhatsApp on your phone and select the chat window you want to send the stickers to.

Step 2: Tap on the sticker option next to the type bar and select the new stickers present.

Step 3: You can also select the ‘+’ option and select the stickers you want to share from the ‘My Stickers’ section.

The new WhatsApp ‘Stand up for Earth’ stickers are available for everyone to download and share on both Android and iOS globally.

Additionally, WhatsApp also has some nature-themed wallpapers that you can opt for. The wallpapers have been introduced to ‘show the beauty of our planet.’ They can be accessed and set by heading to the WhatsApp app > Settings > Chat > Chat Wallpaper, and finally choose the wallpaper options you like.