comscore WhatsApp starts rolling out ability to view status updates within the chat list for some lucky users
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Starts Rolling Out Ability To View Status Updates Within The Chat List For Some Lucky Users
News

WhatsApp starts rolling out ability to view status updates within the chat list for some users

Apps

WhatsApp users will still be able to choose whether or not they want to see Status posts directly in the chat list.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp starts rolling out ability to view status updates within the chat list for some lucky users

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp’s chat list for iOS users. The beta version 22.18.0.70 is bringing the ability to view Status updates within the chat list and currently it has been released to certain beta testers. Using this feature, which is similar to Stories, one can publish pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

Also Read - WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta

As you can see in this screenshot, when your contacts post a new status update, it is now always visible right within the chat list now. Users will still be able to choose whether or not they want to see Status posts directly in the chat list. Since the feature has only been rolled out to some lucky beta testers, it may take time before reaching all other accounts. If you don’t have the feature, please wait for a future update because more activations will be following over the coming weeks. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon introduce an 'Undo' option to recover deleted messages

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to retrieve deleted messages in a chat. In case you deleted an important message from a conversation, WhatsApp will allow users to retrieve that text in the chatbox. Right now, there is no functionality for either iOS or Android users to do that on the app.

Additionally, the messaging platform is also working on a feature that will hide the phone number of a user from unknown users, revealed WABetaInfo in another report. This feature is being tested in Android only. The report further added that this feature will be avail;able for WhatsApp Ciommunity only.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new app for Windows users. This new app enables users to access WhatsApp on their Windows OS-powered personal computers in a way that is similar to the one they used to access the messaging platform using their smartphones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 9:25 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 22, 2022 10:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp starts rolling out ability to view status updates within the chat list for some lucky users
Apps
WhatsApp starts rolling out ability to view status updates within the chat list for some lucky users
Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Details here

Mobiles

Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Details here

WhatsApp in your language: Here's how to change language settings

How To

WhatsApp in your language: Here's how to change language settings

Apple iPhone 14 series may include iPhone 13 mini successor

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series may include iPhone 13 mini successor

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series launch set for August 30

News

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series launch set for August 30

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp starts rolling out ability to view status updates within the chat list for some lucky users

Sony PS5 to be available for pre-orders in India today: Check details

No service charges for UPI transactions, clarifies Centre

Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Details here

Apple iPhone 14 series may include iPhone 13 mini successor

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999