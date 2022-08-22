Whatsapp Starts Rolling Out Ability To View Status Updates Within The Chat List For Some Lucky Users

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp’s chat list for iOS users. The beta version 22.18.0.70 is bringing the ability to view Status updates within the chat list and currently it has been released to certain beta testers. Using this feature, which is similar to Stories, one can publish pictures and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

As you can see in this screenshot, when your contacts post a new status update, it is now always visible right within the chat list now. Users will still be able to choose whether or not they want to see Status posts directly in the chat list. Since the feature has only been rolled out to some lucky beta testers, it may take time before reaching all other accounts. If you don't have the feature, please wait for a future update because more activations will be following over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to retrieve deleted messages in a chat. In case you deleted an important message from a conversation, WhatsApp will allow users to retrieve that text in the chatbox. Right now, there is no functionality for either iOS or Android users to do that on the app.

Additionally, the messaging platform is also working on a feature that will hide the phone number of a user from unknown users, revealed WABetaInfo in another report. This feature is being tested in Android only. The report further added that this feature will be avail;able for WhatsApp Ciommunity only.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new app for Windows users. This new app enables users to access WhatsApp on their Windows OS-powered personal computers in a way that is similar to the one they used to access the messaging platform using their smartphones.