WhatsApp starts rolling out subscription plan to select users

News

WhatsApp starts rolling out Premium plan to select business users: Check details

Apps

As per reports, WhatsApp Premium is available to select WhatsApp Business users on Android and iOS.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has started testing a subscription-based service called WhatsApp Premium with select users.
  • WhatsApp Premium is being rolled out to select WhatsApp Business users on Android and iOS.
  • WhatsApp Premium users will get access to custom links and ability to link up to 10 devices to the same account.
whatsapp news

WhatsApp has been said to be working on a paid service dubbed as WhatsApp Premium for a long time. The service, as per reports, is being developed for business account users and it will offer a host of new additional features to the subscribers at a monthly charge. Up until now, reports have detailed the benefits that WhatsApp Premium will offer. Now, a new report says that WhatsApp has started rolling out WhatsApp Premium to select users. Also Read - WhatsApp is testing ability to add over 1,024 people to a group chat

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging app has started rolling out its subscription plan for select business users. This feature is being rolled out to both WhatsApp Business for Android and WhatsApp Business for iOS users on Google Play Store and TestFlight. Also Read - WhatsApp's cloned app spying on Indians via recording video, audio: Report

The report also says that the premium plan is an optional feature for business account holders and for now, it will give users access to only two features. The first feature is a custom business link, which is a unique short link that lets customers view the landing business page and easily start a conversation by opening a custom link. A custom link that matches the business name enables customers remember their business link better and connect with the business easily. The report says that when a custom link expires, which will happen when the premium subscription expires, it will be available for other businesses to claim. Also Read - Meta warns against Android, iOS apps for stealing users' Facebook password

The second feature that the premium subscription brings to the users is improvements to the multi-device functionality. The report says that business that opt for premium subscription plan will be able to link up to 10 devices to that account, which in turn will enable them to manage their conversations with more people while using the same account easier.

If you are using WhatsApp Business and you have downloaded the latest version of the company’s Android or iOS app, you can check if you have received access to the premium subscription service by heading over to the Settings section in the app and looking for a new section called ‘WhatsApp Premium’.

It is worth noting that while WhatsApp may have started testing this new feature, there is no word on the pricing of WhatsApp Premium, which is expected to vary with country.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 3:32 PM IST
