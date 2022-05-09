WhatsApp Companion Mode in works: Here s what it does

WhatsApp recently released multi-device support feature in the beta version of its Android and iOS-based apps. Now, word is that the company is planning to launch a second iteration of this feature in the form of a feature called Companion Mode. Also Read - Lost your Android phone? Here’s how you can find it

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the upcoming Companion Mode will enable users to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one device at the same time. The blog site notes that this is already already possible when linking a PC (via WhatsApp's desktop app or WhatsApp web) to the primary WhatsApp account. But now, the companion mode will enable WhatsApp users to use their accounts on a secondary mobile device or a smartphone.

A screenshot of the feature shared by the blog site shows how the company will introduce the feature to its users when it is released to a wider audience. The Meta-owned messaging app will show the message — "Companion mode will allow you to link this device to a registered WhatsApp account on your phone. Switching to companion mode will log you out from you current WhatsApp account."

“This operation will erase all locally stored WhatsApp data, including your messages and media,” the message adds.

This means that once users opt in for the Companion mode, they will be logged out of any other WhatsApp account on their secondary mobile device and all of the data, which includes messages, media files and documents, pertaining to the secondary account will be erased from the secondary phone. Once that happens, users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account that they are using on their primary device, on their secondary mobile device.

Notably, this feature is still in development and there is no word on when it will arrive on WhatsApp’s Android and iOS-based apps. However, the blog site notes that the messaging app’s companion mode feature will also let users link their Android tablets with their primary WhatsApp accounts.

A separate report by the publication states that the company has started rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a WhatsApp group. Additionally, the company has started rolling out the ability to share media files up to 2GB in size on its platform. These features were announced earlier this month.