WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will show an indicator for Status replies on the platform. As per a report by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, this feature is currently under development and is likely to roll out for android, iOS and desktop users. It is not yet ready for beta testers also, revealed the report.

The messaging platform is also expected to allow Business account users to add custom cover photos for their accounts.

WhatsApp might introduce a Status reply indicator

The report suggests that the reply will allow users to know if the reply is for a regular text or is it a response to your Status update, without opening the chatbox.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo taken from a recent WhatsApp Desktop beta version, this indicator will look like a circular icon that has multiple rings. It will help users distinguish between regular WhatsApp responses compared to Status replies right from the Chat screen. The report reveals that this feature is expected to roll out for Android and iOS in the coming months.

WhatsApp Business accounts might get the ability to add cover photos

Additionally, WhatsApp is also expected to allow Business accounts to use cover photos for their company’s profile when using WhatsApp desktop. This custom cover photo will be just like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. This feature was reported to be under development for iOS users, back in February this year. It became available for some beta testers back in April and now is likely to roll out for WhatsApp Business for Android soon.

WhatsApp Business for iOS and Android will get a revamped UI where users will be able to add a new cover photo including the business name, phone number, description, and other sections to accommodate the new cover photo. Just like a profile picture, users will be able to take a photo or add an existing image from the camera roll for the profile cover photo.

It is not yet confirmed if this feature will be available for regular WhatsApp users or not.