Messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a 'sticker search' feature for Android and iOS users globally which means that users will now be able to look for customised stickers on the app.

"Need to say I love you? There's a sticker for that. Need to say I know? There's a sticker for that too," WhatsApp said in a tweet.

Earlier, the platform only allowed users to search emojis and GIFs on its platform but with the sticker search feature, it becomes easier for its users to send exactly what they want to say with the help of custom stickers.

Now import new WhatsApp stickers

It was earlier this month that the Facebook-owned platform released an update where users have the option of importing animated sticker packs from third-party sources.

“I’m happy to announce that WhatsApp is releasing TODAY the possibility to import animated sticker packs WORLDWIDE, for ALL iOS and Android users!” said WhatsApp tracking website WABetainfo.

"I'm happy to announce that WhatsApp is releasing TODAY the possibility to import animated sticker packs WORLDWIDE, for ALL iOS and Android users!" said WhatsApp tracking website WABetainfo.

The company also rolled out a sticker maker for users in three countries including India, Brazil and Indonesia. This feature allows users to create stickers using external applications.

All that users need to do is download the app to create a sticker pack by picking a video or GIF from their camera roll. Once added, the app will automatically convert it to a .webp file that can be imported to the app. This way users get to share custom stickers with their friends.