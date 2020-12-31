comscore WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones from tomorrow | BGR India
WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones from January 1: Check list, what to do

WhatsApp will stop working for some phones globally. The list includes many Android smartphones and iPhones. Check the list here.

Representational image

If you recollect, WhatsApp ended its support for some devices last year. The messaging platform is doing exactly the same for some more smartphones this year as well. The support for WhatsApp is ending for some iPhones and Android smartphones at midnight of January 1, 2021. But why? We will explain the reason behind ending WhatsApp support for some devices. Also Read - Happy New Year 2021: How to send New Year 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp basically wants to end its support for devices running on outdated software. The aim is to provide users with the best in class chatting experience. Starting January 1, 2021 iPhones running on iOS versions older than iOS 9 and Android phones running on operating system older than Android 4.0.3 version. Also Read - Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

But why?

The decision to end support should not worry you because most Android phones we use run on OS version older than Android 4.0.3. Similar is the case with iPhones, most of the iPhones run on operating system older than iOS 9. However, if you do have a mobile device that run on an older operating system you must ensure to update it to the latest software version. If not done, you will not be able to use WhatsApp anymore, starting January 1, 2021. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on the app on Android, iOS?

To check which operating system your mobile phone is running just head over to the Setting menu. To check which OS your iPhone is running just head to the Settings menu, then to General and Information option, Software and you will be able to see the OS running your iPhone. For Android users, just head to Settings, then About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.

WhatsApp not working

Representational image

WhatsApp ends support for these smartphones

So which devices will not support WhatsApp after today? Check out the list below if your phone is there on it.

The iPhone models include iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S.

Some Android phones still running on old OS include HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and the Samsung Galaxy S2.

Users still using smartphones mentioned above must upgrade to the latest operating system to enjoy using the messaging app and connect with loved ones.

Published Date: December 31, 2020 9:07 AM IST
Updated Date: December 31, 2020 9:10 AM IST
  • Published Date: December 31, 2020 9:07 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 31, 2020 9:10 AM IST

Best Sellers