WhatsApp latest update: Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working for some older Android and iPhone models starting November 1, 2021. Some older phones running on KaiOS will also stop supporting the messaging platform from November.

WhatsApp has previously stopped service for older models and OS. The company is doing the same again. It states, stopping service for older phones is to offer the "best experience" to users. In the office blog post, WhatsApp notes, "for the best experience, we recommend you use the latest software version of Android or iOS and all other compatible software." To check your phone's OS version, head over to the Setting menu > About section > and check the software version.

List of devices

–All iPhones running on iOS 10 and later versions

–All Android phones running on 4.0.4 and older versions

–Phones running on versions older than KaiOS 2.5.0

As per the latest report coming from WABetaInfo, Android phones running on 4.0.4 and older versions will stop supporting the messaging application. This suggests that Android phones including Samsung Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, and more will be unable to run WhatsApp starting from November 1, 2021.

Similarly, all iPhones running on older iOS versions will stop supporting WhatsApp from November. The new minimum requirement to run WhatsApp on iPhones is iOS 10 and newer software versions. This suggests that devices including iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, Apple iPhone SE (1st generation) will stop supporting the messaging platform.

Additionally, some phones running KaiOS software will also stop supporting WhatsApp. As per the latest report, all phones running on KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer software versions will no longer be able to run the instant messaging platform.

What should you do

All Android, iOS, and KaiOS phones running on older software versions will be unable to run the instant messaging platform starting from November 1, 2021. This means, if you own one of the aforementioned devices, you will not be able to use WhatsApp any longer and buy a new phone running on newer software versions.