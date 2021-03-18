WhatsApp has a new update for iPhone users and unfortunately, it is not good news. According to the latest update coming directly from the Facebook owned messaging platform, WhatsApp service has be halted for some phones including iPhone and Android. Also Read - WhatsApp banned my mom’s number and didn’t even tell us why

The popular instant messaging app has been recently updated with a change that impacted some users who still use old Android phones and iPhones.

As per the latest report, WhatsApp has dropped support for iOS 9 and OS 4.0.2. This means that iPhone 4s users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp and must upgrade to an iPhone running at least iOS 10.

In the latest post published on the official WhatsApp website, the messaging platform now requires iOS 10 or later version to run smoothly. Given the iPhone 4s cannot be updated to iOS 10, users who still use the iPhone model will not be able to use the encrypted messaging platform any longer.

Who can use WhatsApp on their phone?

-Android phones running on OS 4.0.3 and newer version.

-iPhones running on iOS 10 and newer version.

-Phones running on KaiOS 2.5.1 and newer versions including the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2.

To recall, the last time WhatsApp was updated to remove support for older phones was back in February 2020 with a version that dropped support for iOS 8. However, while the iPhone 4 was discontinued with iOS 7, the iPhone 4s users were still able to update to iOS 9, which allowed them to continue using WhatsApp. The service has now been stopped as reported.

So, if you are still using WhatsApp on an unsupported device, we recommend you to export all your chat history before the service stops for you permanently.