comscore WhatsApp latest update, March 18, 2021: WhatsApp stops working on this iPhone, check details
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp stops working on this iPhone: Update WhatsApp to continue using the app
News

WhatsApp stops working on this iPhone: Update WhatsApp to continue using the app

Apps

The secure messaging platform stops working on this iPhone. Update WhatsApp to continue using the platform. Check details.

WhatsApp update

WhatsApp has a new update for iPhone users and unfortunately, it is not good news. According to the latest update coming directly from the Facebook owned messaging platform, WhatsApp service has be halted for some phones including iPhone and Android. Also Read - WhatsApp banned my mom’s number and didn’t even tell us why

The popular instant messaging app has been recently updated with a change that impacted some users who still use old Android phones and iPhones. Also Read - WhatsApp working on 'Support Chat Threads' for Android, iOS: How it will work

As per the latest report, WhatsApp has dropped support for iOS 9 and OS 4.0.2. This means that iPhone 4s users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp and must upgrade to an iPhone running at least iOS 10. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon get Instagram Reels tab for better integration: Report

In the latest post published on the official WhatsApp website, the messaging platform now requires iOS 10 or later version to run smoothly. Given the iPhone 4s cannot be updated to iOS 10, users who still use the iPhone model will not be able to use the encrypted messaging platform any longer.

WhatsApp features

Who can use WhatsApp on their phone?

-Android phones running on OS 4.0.3 and newer version.

-iPhones running on iOS 10 and newer version.

-Phones running on KaiOS 2.5.1 and newer versions including the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2.

To recall, the last time WhatsApp was updated to remove support for older phones was back in February 2020 with a version that dropped support for iOS 8. However, while the iPhone 4 was discontinued with iOS 7, the iPhone 4s users were still able to update to iOS 9, which allowed them to continue using WhatsApp. The service has now been stopped as reported.

So, if you are still using WhatsApp on an unsupported device, we recommend you to export all your chat history before the service stops for you permanently.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2021 4:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on wireless headphones
Photo Gallery
Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on wireless headphones
Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on Sony WF-H800, WF-XB700, and other truly wireless earbuds

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on Sony WF-H800, WF-XB700, and other truly wireless earbuds

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and new colours

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and new colours

WhatsApp stops working on this iPhone: Update the app to continue using

Apps

WhatsApp stops working on this iPhone: Update the app to continue using

Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI

News

Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI

JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

News

JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI

JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants

iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android

Xiaomi to become the world's third largest smartphone company in 2021: Report

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II a worthy upgrade? We find out

Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch

How to find COVID-19 testing centres in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp stops working on this iPhone: Update the app to continue using

Apps

WhatsApp stops working on this iPhone: Update the app to continue using
WhatsApp banned my mom's account: Here's what happened

Opinions

WhatsApp banned my mom's account: Here's what happened
WhatsApp working on new feature for Android, iOS

Apps

WhatsApp working on new feature for Android, iOS
WhatsApp to soon get Instagram Reels tab for better integration: Report

Apps

WhatsApp to soon get Instagram Reels tab for better integration: Report
Facebook gets Instagram Reels in India: Here's how you can use it

Apps

Facebook gets Instagram Reels in India: Here's how you can use it

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon पर 22 मार्च से शुरू होगा Fab Phones Fest, 40 प्रतिशत डिस्काउंट में मिलेंगे कई फोन

OnePlus 9 Series के दमदार फीचर का हुआ खुलासा, Snapdragon 888 प्रोसेसर के साथ आएगा फोन

Ind Vs Eng 4th T20I live: भारत-इंग्लैंड के बीच आज चौथा टी20 मैच, Jio TV और Disney+ Hotstar पर ऐसे फ्री में देखें लाइव

iQOO 7 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलगी 120W सुपरफास्ट चार्जिंग

Realme GT हुआ Antutu पर बैन, बेईमानी करते हुए पकड़ा गया स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI
News
Airtel gains most mobile subscribers in January 2021: TRAI
JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download

News

JioPages made in India web browser now available on Android TV: Here's how to download
Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 30 to launch in India in 4G and 5G variants
iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android

News

iPhone loyalty sees an all-time high as compared to Android
Xiaomi to become the world's third largest smartphone company in 2021: Report

News

Xiaomi to become the world's third largest smartphone company in 2021: Report

new arrivals in india

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers