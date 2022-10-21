comscore WhatsApp to stop working for select iPhone models starting October 24
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Support Stop Working Older Iphones October Diwali Check
News

WhatsApp to stop supporting select older iPhones after Diwali: Know details

Apps

Smartphones running on Android 4.1 or later versions will be able to continue supporting WhatsApp.

Untitled design - 2022-10-21T140400.423

Image: Pexels

WhatsApp is set to end support for a few iPhone models right after Diwali, i.e. October 24. According to the Meta-owned messaging platform, iOS users either need to update their operating systems or change their devices altogether to continue using WhatsApp. Also Read - Google rolls out a new icon, new features to Messages: Check details

WhatsApp will stop supporting iPhone models running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 from October 24. As per the official statement by the company, “WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then tap software update to get the latest iOS version,” WhatsApp says in the message to iPhone users who are running an older iOS version on their smartphones. Also Read - Apple’s iPhone SE 4 will borrow iPhone XR’s design: Report

WhatsApp to stop working on a few iPhone models: More details

Apple iPhone 4, and iPhone 4s users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp post Diwali. Hence, they will need to upgrade to a new iPhone model to start using it again. Also Read - Apple gives price hike of up to Rs 6,000 to iPad Mini (2021), iPad Air (2022)

Additionally, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C users will need to update their OS to newer version to continue using the messaging app. As for Android users, devices running on Android 4.1 or later versions will be able to continue supporting WhatsApp.

For the unversed, WhatsApp has rolled out a few features for iOS users in the latest update. These include Status reaction, which lets users react to Statuses on the app by choosing from the given eight options. Another feature is the Undo option. The Apple App Store has confirmed that users will now be able to undo their actions if they have deleted any text by mistake. They will get a few seconds to use the “Undo” option after they use the “Delete for me” feature.

WhatsApp for iOS has also received the new “Call Links” feature that allows users to share call links with anyone they want to invite users. Lastly, WhatsApp for iOS’ latest update has also rolled out a new feature for group admins that will allow them to delete any message on the chat group, irrespective of who has sent it.

 

  • Published Date: October 21, 2022 3:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 21, 2022 3:48 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp to stop working for a few iPhone models starting October 24
Apps
WhatsApp to stop working for a few iPhone models starting October 24
Vi launches Diwali Bonanza offer: Check details

Telecom

Vi launches Diwali Bonanza offer: Check details

A block a day keeps trolls away: How Instagram's new account blocking works

Apps

A block a day keeps trolls away: How Instagram's new account blocking works

Instagram will now remind users to be respectful to others on the platform

Apps

Instagram will now remind users to be respectful to others on the platform

Diwali 2022: Bring home new Royal Enfield Classic 350 for Rs 11,000, here's how

News

Diwali 2022: Bring home new Royal Enfield Classic 350 for Rs 11,000, here's how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Royal Enfield New Gen Bullet 350 to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 7 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India

Royal Enfield New Gen Bullet 350 to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 7 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 web series to watch this Diwali weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 web series to watch this Diwali weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5

Diwali 2022: Bring home new Royal Enfield Classic 350 for Rs 11,000, here's how

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform
Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price