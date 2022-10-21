WhatsApp is set to end support for a few iPhone models right after Diwali, i.e. October 24. According to the Meta-owned messaging platform, iOS users either need to update their operating systems or change their devices altogether to continue using WhatsApp. Also Read - Google rolls out a new icon, new features to Messages: Check details

WhatsApp will stop supporting iPhone models running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 from October 24. As per the official statement by the company, "WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then tap software update to get the latest iOS version," WhatsApp says in the message to iPhone users who are running an older iOS version on their smartphones.

WhatsApp to stop working on a few iPhone models: More details

Apple iPhone 4, and iPhone 4s users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp post Diwali. Hence, they will need to upgrade to a new iPhone model to start using it again.

Additionally, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C users will need to update their OS to newer version to continue using the messaging app. As for Android users, devices running on Android 4.1 or later versions will be able to continue supporting WhatsApp.

For the unversed, WhatsApp has rolled out a few features for iOS users in the latest update. These include Status reaction, which lets users react to Statuses on the app by choosing from the given eight options. Another feature is the Undo option. The Apple App Store has confirmed that users will now be able to undo their actions if they have deleted any text by mistake. They will get a few seconds to use the “Undo” option after they use the “Delete for me” feature.

WhatsApp for iOS has also received the new “Call Links” feature that allows users to share call links with anyone they want to invite users. Lastly, WhatsApp for iOS’ latest update has also rolled out a new feature for group admins that will allow them to delete any message on the chat group, irrespective of who has sent it.