WhatsApp earlier today announced that it plans to go ahead with its updated privacy policy. The messaging platform stated that despite the major backlash and users moving to other platforms like Signal and Telegram. Soon after announcing the latest update on the privacy policy, WhatsApp revealed that it conveyed to the Indian government its commitment to protecting personal communications in India.

WhatsApp Privacy Policy latest update

In an official statement, the Facebook-owned messaging platform said, “Due to misinformation and based on feedback from our users, we have pushed back the timeline of acceptance of WhatsApp’s terms of service and privacy policy to the 15th of May. In the meantime, we continue to engage with the government and are grateful for the opportunity to answer questions that we received from them.” Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samvad app release soon, Realme Narzo 30 series India launch date and more

The platform further added, ”We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing. Eventually, we’ll start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp.” Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sandes app on iOS, Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30 series teased

“As a reminder, we’re building new ways to chat or shop with a business on WhatsApp that are entirely optional. Personal messages will always be end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them,” the statement further stated.

Earlier in January, WhatsApp announced its updated privacy policy. It initially asked users to accept the new privacy policy by February 8 but after the entire controversy, the deadline was extended further. The latest deadline to accept the privacy policy is May 15.

Time and again, the messaging platform clarified that it doesn’t read users’ personal chat or share messages with third parties. To reiterate, all conversations happening on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp previously stated, “Your personal conversations are still protected by end-to-end encryption, which means no one outside of your chats, not even WhatsApp or Facebook, can read or listen to them.”

(Inputs from PTI)