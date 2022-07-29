comscore WhatsApp testing chatbot that will tell you when new features arrive
News

WhatsApp testing chatbot that will tell you when new features arrive

Apps

The official WhatsApp chatbot is in the early stages of development, which means it will be accessible by only a few people on the beta programme.

Whatsapp

WhatsApp keeps adding new features to its app very frequently. Sometimes it becomes a little too overwhelming to keep a track of them. The Meta-owned app is now solving the problem. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new chatbot that will inform you every time a new feature is added to the app. Also Read - Top features coming to WhatsApp in 2022

The official WhatsApp chatbot is in the early stages of development, according to WhatsApp watchdog WABetaInfo. The screenshot shared by the publication shows there would be a new verified chatbot in the app. With the help of the chatbot, people with the chatbot in their conversation list will “be the first to know about new features, get tips and tricks, and learn about privacy and safety.” Also Read - WhatsApp testing new feature that may change how group chats work

Also Read - WhatsApp introduces new shortcut to control disappearing messages for existing chats

WhatsApp verifies only business accounts on its platform but unlike them, you will not be able to reply to this chatbot. This will be a read-only account, so there will always be one-way communication. That makes sense since the purpose of the chatbot is to inform users about WhatsApp’s latest features and other details and not seek feedback or complaints. If you want to contact WhatsApp, there are other means, including the tipline that the company launched in 2019.

 

According to the screenshot, all the messages sent in the chat will be end-to-end encrypted. However, this does not make difference as the messages will possibly be broadcasted to many users at once, while not supporting replies. In case you do not want messages from the WhatsApp chatbot, you can block the account. The feature is still in beta, so it may be visible to select users who have joined the beta programme. WhatsApp has not said anything about when it will roll it out to the stable channel.

The new WhatsApp chatbot is similar to those on rival messaging apps, Telegram and Signal. Both Telegram and Signal use an official channel on their respective platforms to communicate new changes and features to users.

Published Date: July 29, 2022 5:48 PM IST
  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 5:48 PM IST

