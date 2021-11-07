WhatsApp now testing Communities feature to take on Signal, Telegram

WhatsApp just released the much awaited multi-device support for Android and iOS users globally. The Meta-owned messaging platform is now reportedly working on a feature called Communities. As the name suggests, the upcoming feature will give more power in the hands of group admins and allow connect more people together. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device feature now works without mobile internet: Here's how to use it

WhatsApp Communities feature was first spotted by XDA Developers and now reliable blog WABetaInfo has also provided new details. With this feature, the messaging platform possibly aims to take on the likes of competitors such as Signal and Telegram, which gained popularity earlier this year after WhatsApp introduced new privacy policy. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon bring this much-waited feature

WhatsApp Communities feature coming soon

The latest report suggests that the Communities feature will provide more power to group admins. The feature is said to enable group admins create groups within groups. It should work similar to how channels are arranged under an umbrella Discord community. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

The Communities feature will allow admins to be able to invite new users via a Community Invite Link and then start connecting to one another. The report hasn’t revealed how exactly will the feature / Community chats look like. However, what has been assured by WABetaInfo is said, these chats will also be end-to-end encrypted.

With end-to-end encrypted chats, the instant messaging platform means that all chats exchanged on the platform are secure and locked. No one, except for the sender and receiver of the messages will be able to check the chats, not even WhatsApp.

As per the report, chats of communities will see a subtle design change when compared to regular WhatsApp group chats. It is hinted that Community icons will appear to be like squarish with rounded corners.

Currently, there are no words on when Communities feature will be officially rolled out. Since the feature is in the works already, we can expect it to be available by either end of the year or beginning of 2022.

WhatsApp recently launched multi-device support that we all have been talking about all this while for iOS as well as Android users. The feature is available for all users and the USP is that it allows login to WhatsApp web without a stable internet connection on the primary device.