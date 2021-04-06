WhatsApp is seen getting new features for the sake of a better user experience. Among the various features that are soon to get introduced, a new feature has surfaced that could make things a lot easier for both Android and iOS users. We are talking about the ability to transfer chat history between both platforms. Also Read - WhatsApp might allow users to change colours in the app soon

The feature is in the testing phase and is a part of the multi-device support, which is another feature in the pipeline. Read on to know more about it.

New WhatsApp feature incoming

As suggested by a WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon let people transfer chat history from Android to iOS and iOS to Android.

It is revealed that for the feature to work you will “always” have to update the WhatsApp on both Android and iOS (while linking the devices) so that there aren’t any compatibility issues. This will allow you to easily transfer your WhatsApp chats.

The feature will act as a sigh of relief for this it is something a person would want while switching from Android to iOS or vice versa.

Currently, there isn’t any direct way of doing so. Although a couple apps claim the easy chat history migration between WhatsApp for Android and iOS, they tend to violate the messaging app’s terms of service.

Multi-device support in tow too

The ability to easily transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iOS will be an extension to the highly-rumoured multi-device support, which will allow you to use WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time.

Multi-device support is expected to change the WhatsApp experience fully. It is also likely to allow for the offline use of WhatsApp Web.

However, there isn’t any word on how exactly the feature will work and when it will be available for all. We are still awaiting the multi-device support, so there are high chances the chat migration feature will launch alongside.

We will let you know what WhatsApp has in store for us. Hence, stay tuned.