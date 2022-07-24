Whatsapp Testing New Feature For Disappearing Messages For Group And Individual Chats

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for chats that have disappearing messages turned on. Disappearing messages allow WhatsApp chats and groups to keep their inboxes clear of a lot of messages. If you turn on disappearing messages on any chat or group, all the messages vanish after the stipulated time period. There’s no way to keep the messages. In order to solve this problem, WhatsApp is working on a feature that is commonly called ‘Kept messages’. Also Read - WhatsApp testing new unread chat filter to help you manage chats better

The new feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all the new features coming to WhatsApp in the beta version. The website has shared screenshots of the new ‘Kept messages’ feature explaining its use and the possibility of a launch. Also Read - SBI Bank: How to check bank balance via WhatsApp

What is Kept Messages feature on WhatsApp?

When you turn on the disappearing messages feature in a chat, all the texts, images, videos, documents get deleted after the the time range you’ve selected. There’s no exception. Kept Messages brings you some flexibility. Even in chats with Dissapearing Messages feature turned on, there are texts that need to be retained. It could be an important document or text or some kind of media. If you ‘Keep’ a message, it will be transferred into an archive of sorts or like a bookmark that won’t get deleted like the normal texts in a disappearing chat. Also Read - Twitter is now allowing users to share Spaces clips on iOS, Android

This new feature is still in development and even beta testers ddon’t have a hands on experience of the same. However, the app does show a new pop up that describes a user can ‘Keep messages’ in a disappearing chat. We can’t be sure if this feature will be released just to group admins in a group or to everyone in that chat.

New Unread Chats Filter

WhatsApp was also spotted testing a new ‘Unread filter’ on the beta version of the app. Unlike the Kept Messages feature, this is not in development phase and is being used by testers. The feature allows you to separate read messages from unread ones while conducting a keyword search. This will make it much easier for users to look for the messages they’ve missed, if there are numerous notifications they haven’t been able to attend to.