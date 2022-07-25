comscore WhatsApp group chats may soon change for you, here is why
WhatsApp testing new feature that may change how group chats work

WhatsApp group chats are likely to get a new feature soon that will tell its members the past participants of the group, which will impress you.

WhatsApp is testing a new group chat feature to tell you past participants.

WhatsApp is far from being done for its messaging app, which is one of the most used worldwide. It keeps adding new features to it, but there is a process. Any new feature has to undergo tests before it is available for everyone. A new feature is in testing now and will change how group chats on WhatsApp work. The app is reportedly testing a feature called Past Participants that will tell participants of a group who all left the chat within the past 60 days. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces new shortcut to control disappearing messages for existing chats

To put it simply, if you are a part of a group or recently joined an existing group, WhatsApp will show you the past participants of the group. It will be helpful for people who want to gauge what the group they have joined is about, and what sort of people were a part of it. The new feature is essentially counterintuitive to the one that lets anyone leave a group silently. The participants do not receive information about that, but the quitters are also going to be in check. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out support for all emojis to react to messages

WhatsApp’s new group chat feature

The WhatsApp group chats feature, which is now available on WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.16.0.70, was spotted by WABetaInfo. The report mentioned that this feature will let the admin, as well as the rest of the participants of a group chat, understand what the group is exactly about. But this could also be a breach of privacy. Existing participants may come across an ex-participant that they never knew before and suddenly they might have access to their mobile number, if not anything else. WhatsApp has not said anything about how this feature works. It is still in beta, meaning available to select people who enrolled in the programme. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status from everyone: Check details

But, as it is with all features in beta, there is an end to the testing. After that, the feature is either good enough and ready to make it to the stable channel or still needs work, which is when WhatsApp holds its launch. Right now, there is no information on when the new feature that changes the behaviour of group chats will come.

  Published Date: July 25, 2022 9:07 AM IST

