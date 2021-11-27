WhatsApp testing new shortcut to quickly forward stickers

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new shortcut to let users quickly forward stickers to their contacts. The feature is now live for beta testers in Android, and could be rolled out to everyone in the coming days. This feature follows the release of the custom sticker maker for WhatsApp desktop and Web users. Also Read - WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.24.11 has brought a dedicated shortcut to let users quickly forward stickers. The report further adds that the feature has also appeared for some beta testers on earlier versions. We at BGR.in were able to independently confirm the presence of the feature in the latest WhatsApp beta update. Also Read - Top 5 WhatsApp features expected to roll out soon

The forward shortcut is located next to the sticker sent in a message thread. You can simply tap the shortcut and then select the contact with whom you want to share it with. This basically cuts short the usual process of tapping and holding the sticker, then tapping the forward button on top to share it with your contacts. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 12 review: A colourful update coming to your nearest OnePlus device

The feature works in a similar fashion to the forward shortcut for images, which allows users to quickly share the images from a chat thread.

The update is now live for all WhatsApp beta testers on Android. You can simply head to the Google Play Store and update the app to get the feature.

To recall, WhatsApp introduced stickers on its platform back in October 2018. Back then people could use the feature to express themselves in chats with the help of stickers. The company also launched stickers in its Pay Mode earlier this year. It recently also added the functionality to allow Web and desktop app users to create custom stickers directly from the app.

In other news, WhatsApp recently added two new features, called Flash calls and Message level reporting. The company has said that these features will help enhance the safety of the users on its platform. The Flash calls feature will allow users to verify their phone numbers quickly whereas the message level reporting will allow them to report specific messages.