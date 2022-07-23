comscore WhatsApp testing unread chat filter feature to help manage chats better
WhatsApp testing new unread chat filter to help you manage chats better

With the new feature you can see that when you enter your search keyword, there is an option to select ‘Unread’ as a filter

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to help you manage your cluttered inboxes. WhatsApp is working on a new unread chat filter for its users on Android. This is not the first time the function has been spotted on the app. Meta-owned WhatsApp had previously tested this new feature on the Beta version but it was removed for some reason. Now, the instant messaging application is rolling it out to WhatsApp beta users on Android again. Also Read - SBI Bank: How to check bank balance via WhatsApp

WhatsApp unread chat filter feature was spotted by WABetainfo, a website that tracks the latest beta features. As the name suggests this new feature will be able to highlight your unread chats from the ones you have read already. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to transfer chat history from Android to iOS

How does the new WhatsApp feature work?

The feature is pretty simple. There is a search function in WhatsApp that lets you look for certain keywords. In the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, we can see that when you enter your search keyword, there is an option to select ‘Unread’ as a filter. This will just bring up the chats that haven’t been read before. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls chat migration from Android to iOS and vice versa to all users

WhatsApp recently made a big announcement where it claimed that all users will soon be able users to transfer their data between their Android phones and iPhones while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This new feature was announced after months of testing. WhatsApp has also rolled out a feature that will allow users to migrate chats from iPhone to Android phone.

 

 

  Published Date: July 23, 2022 7:54 PM IST

