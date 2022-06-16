comscore WhatsApp tips and tricks you can share on Father’s Day
News

Father’s Day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

Apps

WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature

WhatsApp

Share these WhatsApp tips and tricks on Father's Day. Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is one application that spans users of every generation. Be it a kid out of school or a 75-year-old senior citizen. The convenience it offers has many takers. However, a lot of many times, people with malicious intent try to misuse this and prey on vulnerable and not-so-tech-savvy users. This Father’s Day, in order to help the not-so-tech-savvy fathers, the instant messaging application has cumulated a list of tips and tricks that will ensure online safety for mothers and fathers alike. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay: How to add (and remove) a bank account

Here are the WhatsApp tips and tricks they should follow: Also Read - WhatsApp’s new feature will stop just anyone from joining your group

Forwarded messages

Think twice before forwarding messages: WhatsApp has created a label for all forwarded messages and limits the number of times you can forward messages as a way to encourage users to reconsider before sharing. Our fathers should be made aware that if they aren’t sure whether something’s true or don’t know the source of the message, they must not forward it, as it may be fake information. Also Read - How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Fact-Checking Messages

In India, there are 10 independent fact-checking organizations on WhatsApp that help users to identify, review, and verify information. These methods can be a huge help in preventing the spread of misinformation on the platform. Additionally, WhatsApp also enables its users to verify information by texting The Poynter Institute’s IFCN WhatsApp chatbot to get a message or information validated.

Two-Step Verification

WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in the event of your father’s SIM card being stolen or if his phone is compromised.

Blocking and Reporting contacts

WhatsApp provides a way for users to block accounts. If someone comes across a troubling or disturbing message, they have the ability to either report it or even block the contact. In addition, WhatsApp now provides the option for people to keep reported messages on their phone if they want to share them with fact-checkers or law enforcement officials.

Private Conversations

WhatsApp has a feature called ‘Disappearing Messages’ where new messages sent in the individual or group chat disappear depending on the duration users select. Another option is ‘View Once’ which enables users to send photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened.

Controlling what others see

WhatsApp provides the option where users can control their personal details such as Profile Photo, Last Seen, About, Status and who it’s seen by – everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. Users can select their desired level of privacy.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 8:16 PM IST

