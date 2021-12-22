comscore WhatsApp has a plan to remind you that its calls are end-to-end encrypted
WhatsApp is working on another feature that will remind its users that all calls made from its platform are end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to its platform. Recently, we got to know that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a feature that will enable group admins to delete messages shared by other members in the group. Now, word is that WhatsApp is working on another feature that will remind its users that all calls made from its platform are end-to-end encrypted. Also Read - Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger users targeted in a phishing scam

WABetaInfo reports that the company is planning to add indicators that will remind users that all calls made from its platform are end-to-end encrypted. The indicator will appear in the form of a message that reads, “Your personal calls are end-to-end encrypted”. For voice and video calls made from its platform, this message will appear in the Calls tab of the app under every call made or received. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

Apart from adding this message to the Calls tab, WhatsApp is also planning to display it in the Status section of the app. Wherein it will appear in the section where status updates of other users are displayed. The report also says that in addition to adding the end-to-end encryption indicator to Calls and Status tabs, WhatsApp is also planning to add the same to chats. However, it remains to be seen where exactly will the message appear in group and individual chats. Also Read - Worst WhatsApp features launched in 2021

It is worth noting that WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption on its platform back in 2016. And earlier this year, it extended the same protection to its chat backups that are stored on Google Drive for Android users and on iCloud for iPhone users. “Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service provider will be able to read your backups or access the key required to unlock it,” WhatsApp had said announcing the feature.

What else?

In addition to developing an end-to-end encryption indicator, WhatsApp is also working on a new interface for voice calls made from its platform. The company, as per a report by the blog site, is redesigning the interface to make it more compact and modern.

  Published Date: December 22, 2021 9:34 AM IST

