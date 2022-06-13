comscore WhatsApp might soon introduce a Do Not Disturb API for missed calls
News

WhatsApp Business for iOS might soon be able to detect the do not disturb mode

Apps

This WhatsApp do not disturb API for missed calls will first roll out for WhatsApp for Business on iOS.

whatsapp

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new Application Programming Interface (API) that can detect if the Do Not Disturb feature is activated or not. As per a report by WABetaInfo, this feature will be first rolled out for the WhatsApp Business users on the iOS platform. Also Read - WhatsApp guide: How to restore chat history on Android, iOS

WhatsApp might soon be able to detect do not disturb mode

As per the report, it was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS on TestFlight that WhatsApp now supports another iOS 15 API. This API has the ability to detect whether the do not disturb option is enabled on the iPhone or not. It further shared the screenshot where it was revealed how it will appear on the app. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now add up to 512 members to a group

The screenshot suggests that whenever you receive a WhatsApp call and you miss the notification because the do not disturb mode is enabled, you will now be able to see a label in front of these calls. In the call history on WhatsApp, this label will indicate that you missed this call because the do not disturb mode was turned on. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon let you download your chat back-ups on a PC, laptop or phone: Here's how

The report adds that this information or the caller details are not shared with WhatsApp as it is only saved in the local database of the app. To get this feature, your iPhone needs to be running on at least iOS 15 since this is an iOS 15 API.

As per the report, “WhatsApp is supporting the new API this week.” It is expected that the update will be released on the App Store soon which will allow other users to get this functionality.

WhatsApp is also expected to allow Business accounts to use cover photos for their company’s profile when using WhatsApp desktop. This custom cover photo will be just like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. This feature was reported to be under development for iOS users, back in February this year. It became available for some beta testers back in April and now is likely to roll out for WhatsApp Business for Android soon.

  Published Date: June 13, 2022 10:48 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 13, 2022 11:31 AM IST

