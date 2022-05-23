comscore WhatsApp to drop support for iOS 10, iOS 11 soon: Check details
WhatsApp to drop support for iOS 10, iOS 11 soon: Check affected iPhone models

WhatsApp will drop support for iPhones running the iOS 10 and iOS 11 later this year. Affected devices include iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is planning to drop support for a bunch of more devices this year. According to a notification spotted by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging app has started sending in-app notifications to iPhone users running iOS 10 and iOS 11 that the app will stop supporting their OS later this year and that they should upgrade to a newer iOS version soon. Also Read - WhatsApp announces Cloud API for large business, confirms Premium service for SMBs

“WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then tap software update to get the latest iOS version,” WhatsApp says in the message to the iPhone users who are running an older iOS version on their smartphones. Also Read - No, WhatsApp will not let you leave groups silently

This report is confirmed by a WhatsApp support page that recommends using iOS 12 and newer iOS version. Similarly, for Android, the company recommends that users upgrade to Android running OS 4.1 or newer Android versions to continue using the app. Also Read - WhatsApp Business to soon get Premium subscription plan: Check details

If you are using an iPhone running the iOS 10 or iOS 11, you can upgrade to iOS 12 or iOS 15.5, which is the latest version of iOS available, to continue using WhatsApp. This means that Apple device owners, who are using iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 or the iPhone 6S can continue using the messaging simply by upgrading to iOS 12. However, users of iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C will have to switch to a newer device if they want to continue using the message as iOS 12 does not support these iPhones.

It is worth noting that the news comes just weeks before Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2022 wherein the company is expected to announce newer versions of its operating systems including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS16, watchOS 9. Additionally, the company is expected to launch a new Mac Pro and teased its much-awaited AR / VR headset at the event. Now, a report by 9To5 Mac says that with iOS 16, which the company will roll out with its iPhone 14 series devices, the company could end support for iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the Original iPhone SE. This means these iPhone models will no longer get new features and security updates from the company. The report also says that with iOS 16, WhatsApp too could drop support for these devices. That said, iOS 16 is months away from a full-fledged roll out and so we will have to wait for an official word from the company to know if WhatsApp will be dropping support for more devices in the coming days.

  • Published Date: May 23, 2022 9:30 AM IST

