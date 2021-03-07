comscore WhatsApp to drop support for iPhones running iOS 9: Report
WhatsApp to drop support for iPhones running iOS 9: Report

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will drop support for iPhones running iOS 9 with its next version update.

WhatsApp has reportedly dropped support for iPhones running iOS 9. According to a report by WABetaInfo citing a source states that iOS 9 devices that are on the 2.21.50 WhatsApp beta version, won’t be able to use the messaging app. The company is yet to update its FAQ page with the same. Also Read - WhatsApp starts sending reminder notifications to accept new privacy policy before May 15

According to the official FAQ page, the company states that its instant messaging platform currently supports all iPhones running iOS 9 or above. For Android, the page states that it supports all Android phones running Android 4.0.3 or above. KaiOS 2.5.1 or newer are also eligible. This means that the current stable version of the app supports iOS 9, but the next update will drop the support. Also Read - Beware of this Women's day WhatsApp scam that claims to offer free Adidas shoes

According to the report, the company is soon expected to update its FAQ page with the latest supported operating versions, before it rolls out the next version update of the app that drops the support. The report does not state, which Android version will be dropped with the upcoming update. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Pro to sport major camera improvements with sensor-shift image stabilization

What can you do?

If you are using an iPhone that runs the iOS 9 operating system, you can try and update it to a newer version, if eligible. However, if the device has been dropped from the iOS update cycle, then you can start backing up your chats and exporting all of the necessary media. All of which can be restored to a new iPhone if you decide to get it.

In other news, WhatsApp for some time has been reported on working on features like multi-device support, which will help users easily shift between devices and use multiple devices at once. These features will also allow users to easily shift between using iOS and Android devices seamlessly, without losing their data. However, there is no timeline on when this feature will arrive.

  Published Date: March 7, 2021 3:24 PM IST

