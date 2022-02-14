comscore WhatsApp to get Communities, Cover Photo soon
News

WhatsApp to get Communities, Cover Photo soon

Apps

WhatsApp is also working on a Cover Photo feature for its Android and iOS-based Business apps.

Communities

WhatsApp is working on a new introduction to WhatsApp Communities. With Communities users will be able to bring all their groups together and manage them easily. Users will also be able to reach everyone at once by sending messages to all members and keeping them updated. This feature isn’t available to beta testers yet. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp has been said to be working on Communities for quite some time now. The Meta-owned messaging app has already started developing this feature for its Android-based apps. And today, a new report details that WhatsApp has finally started developing its Communities features for its iOS-based app as well. Also Read - WhatsApp Web users to get video and voice calls support soon: Check details

WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks developments in WhatsApp has shared a screenshot of WhatsApp’s interface that shows how WhatsApp Communities would be introduced when the feature is finally rolled out to the users. The screenshot shows that Communities will bring together all the groups by an admin in one place enabling users to manage them more easily. Additionally, Communities will also enable WhatsApp users to reach out to all of their members at once. “It will be possible to reach everyone at once by sending messages to all participants of those groups linked to the community,” the blog site wrote in a post. A similar interface is being developed for WhatsApp’s Android-based app as well. Also Read - Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do

However, there is no word on when WhatsApp will roll out Communities to its Android and iOS users.
For the uninitiated, a Community is a group on WhatsApp that will have multiple groups under its purview. Communities will have admins, however, they will have more control over the conversations going on in a community and rule set that would apply to it. Reports in the past have suggested that Communities, just like WhatsApp groups will be end-to-end encrypted and that they will offer more tools than WhatsApp groups to admins to manage all groups included in the community better. Also Read - Meta brings split payments, vanish mode and more to Messenger

Furthermore, past reports have also said that joining a group in a community does not mean that users will be able to send messages to all other groups in that community. Also, when a user leaves a group in a community, they will not be able to see linked groups in the community anymore.

What else?

In addition to Communities, WhatsApp is also working on a feature called Cover Story. This feature will allow users to set a cover photo for their profiles. As per reports, the company is planning to introduce a camera button in the Business Settings. “When other people (including standard WhatsApp user accounts) visit your business profile, they will be able to see your cover photo,” the blog site added. This feature is being developed for WhatsApp’s Android and iOS-based business apps.

Published Date: February 14, 2022 9:24 AM IST
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 9:24 AM IST

