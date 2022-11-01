comscore Top 5 features coming to WhatsApp soon
News

WhatsApp to get five new features in the coming months

Apps

WhatsApp is testing several new features for the platform that are likely to launch soon. Here are the top 5 features incoming.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp will soon get at least five new features in the forthcoming months.
  • Some of the features include the ability to caption media forwards and chat with yourself options.
  • These features are currently being tested on the beta updates.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on new features that it plans to introduce soon to the platform. Before the features are rolled out for the public, they get tested for beta users. Also Read - How to send photos and videos in full quality on WhatsApp

There are about five major features that were noticed in the beta updates which are expected to launch for the public in the forthcoming months. Also Read - How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone: A step-by-step guide

1. Chat with yourself

WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows you to chat with yourself. Now, this feature is already available, in case you don’t know. If you are alone in a group, you are technically chatting with yourself, however, for that, you have to create a group, add a person, and then remove him/her to start chatting in your personal space. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to use the image blurring tool on desktop

With this feature, however, whenever you tap the create group button, you will see an option that says ‘Message yourself’ which will allow you to talk to yourself. This feature could be handy since you can use WhatsApp as a note-taking app for your personal thoughts or use it for storing your personal ideas.

2. Forward media with captions

There have been times when you forward images or photos to others but you do want to add a caption to those forwards. However, this isn’t possible on WhatsApp as of now. Now, with the new feature that will soon arrive on WhatsApp, you will be able to caption media forwards.

With this feature, you can state your opinion or write something about the image or video that you are forwarding.

3. Avatars

Remember Memoji? Well, the feature is available in instant messaging apps like Messenger by Meta. Now, Meta Avatars are coming to WhatsApp for the public. Right now, the feature is being tested in beta with select users.

The Avatars feature lets you create your own personal avatar and creates a set of stickers based on your Avatar. These stickers can be used on the platform and your Avatar can be set as your display picture.

4. Profile Photo in groups

WhatsApp will soon roll out an update after which you will start seeing profile photos of others in groups. As of now, you only see the names, but soon the profile picture of the person messaging will be visible in group chats.

This feature is also in testing and was spotted in beta updates.

5. Media auto-download on desktop

This feature will auto-download images, videos, audio files, and documents on WhatsApp web similar to phones. The feature is in trials for both Windows and macOS.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2022 5:30 PM IST
