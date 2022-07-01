comscore WhatsApp users will soon be able to delete two days old messages
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp To Increase Delete For Everyone Limit To Over Two Days Report
News

WhatsApp to increase delete for everyone limit to over two days: Report

Apps

WhatsApp is planning to increase the time limit to delete a message from one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to two days and 12 hours.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, as of now, gives users a time duration of one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds from the time that they have shared a message to delete it. But that is about to change as the Meta-owned messaging is reportedly working on increasing this limit to over two days. Also Read - WhatsApp says it banned over 19 lakh accounts in India in May 2022

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out new time limit to select users who are using the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android app. As a part of the changes, the company is planning to increase the time limit to delete a message from one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to two days and 12 hours. Also Read - How to use Instagram to share posts with other social media channels

The blog site said that the Meta-owned has started rolling this feature to select beta tester. It is expected to be available to more beta users in the coming days. “We can also confirm that the new time limit is really 2 days and 12 hours, the same one that was planned during the development of the feature,” the site wrote. Also Read - Instagram iOS users can now delete their accounts from the app

Improvements to Delete for Everyone feature

Notably, this is not the only improvement that the company is planning to bring to its feature for deleting messages. As per reports, the company is also working on bringing a feature that would enable WhatsApp group admins to delete any message in their groups. As of now, a message in a group can only be deleted by the member who has shared it.

According to WABetaInfo, when the feature is enabled, users will be able to delete an incoming message for everyone in a group. However, other members in the group will be informed as to who deleted a particular message using a notification in the group that is similar to the one that users get to see in the app when a member has deleted their own message.

Group admins will be shown a message, which says, “As an admin, you are deleting someone else’s message for everyone in this chat. They will see that you deleted the message.”

This feature is in development at the moment and there is no word on when the company will make this feature available to all its users across the globe.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 8:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Kia Seltos, Kia Carens help company achieve best monthly, half-yearly sales ever
automobile
Kia Seltos, Kia Carens help company achieve best monthly, half-yearly sales ever
Nothing Phone (1) invite code system may soon be over

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) invite code system may soon be over

New electric bike AtumVader launched in India at Rs 99,999 with 100 km range

automobile

New electric bike AtumVader launched in India at Rs 99,999 with 100 km range

Top Netflix series that you can binge-watch after Stranger Things

Photo Gallery

Top Netflix series that you can binge-watch after Stranger Things

Samsung offer on Smart TVs: Pay 70% now and rest a year later, here's how

Deals

Samsung offer on Smart TVs: Pay 70% now and rest a year later, here's how

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Soon you will be able to delete two days old messages on WhatsApp

Kia Seltos, Kia Carens help company achieve best monthly, half-yearly sales ever

Nothing Phone (1) invite code system may soon be over

New electric bike AtumVader launched in India at Rs 99,999 with 100 km range

Samsung offer on Smart TVs: Pay 70% now and rest a year later, here's how

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications & features compared

Explained: Processor and how is it different from an SoC?

Electricity Bill Scam: How innocent people are being tricked into paying fraud bills

Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a 1-inch type sensor, but how will it impact you?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video

Features

Top Five upcoming Smartphones coming in July, Watch the video
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India, Starting at Rs 7.9 Lac

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India, Starting at Rs 7.9 Lac
TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999