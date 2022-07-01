WhatsApp, as of now, gives users a time duration of one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds from the time that they have shared a message to delete it. But that is about to change as the Meta-owned messaging is reportedly working on increasing this limit to over two days. Also Read - WhatsApp says it banned over 19 lakh accounts in India in May 2022

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out new time limit to select users who are using the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android app. As a part of the changes, the company is planning to increase the time limit to delete a message from one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to two days and 12 hours.

The blog site said that the Meta-owned has started rolling this feature to select beta tester. It is expected to be available to more beta users in the coming days. "We can also confirm that the new time limit is really 2 days and 12 hours, the same one that was planned during the development of the feature," the site wrote.

Improvements to Delete for Everyone feature

Notably, this is not the only improvement that the company is planning to bring to its feature for deleting messages. As per reports, the company is also working on bringing a feature that would enable WhatsApp group admins to delete any message in their groups. As of now, a message in a group can only be deleted by the member who has shared it.

According to WABetaInfo, when the feature is enabled, users will be able to delete an incoming message for everyone in a group. However, other members in the group will be informed as to who deleted a particular message using a notification in the group that is similar to the one that users get to see in the app when a member has deleted their own message.

Group admins will be shown a message, which says, “As an admin, you are deleting someone else’s message for everyone in this chat. They will see that you deleted the message.”

This feature is in development at the moment and there is no word on when the company will make this feature available to all its users across the globe.