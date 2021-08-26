WhatsApp is often seen working on new features to make things smoother for its users. An upcoming feature might further make things easier. It is suggested that the messaging app will soon let people react to messages instead of going through the hassle of replying back. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you book COVID-19 vaccine slot: Here’s how to book in simple steps

This is the same feature we have seen on Facebook for both Messenger and posts, Instagram DMs, Twitter DMs, and even on iMessage, which is limited to iOS users.

WhatsApp message reactions coming soon

This WhatsApp feature will let to respond to a message with an emoji reaction. This will help people save some time and reply to a message without having to type always.

WaBetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is testing the feature and will soon introduce this feature for its Android, iOS, and web versions.

It is suggested that the feature will require people to update the app first. In case it isn’t up-to-date, WhatsApp will first send a prompt for people to do the needful, following which they can start sending message reactions.

Although, it remains unknown what assortment of emojis will be used for WhatsApp. It could be similar to how it is on Instagram and Facebook but it might change too.

Plus, there’s no word on when the feature will roll out to users. Considering WhatsApp is on a roll when it comes to introducing new features, it could happen really soon.

For those who don’t know, WhatsApp recently introduced an Instagram and Snapchat-like View Once feature. This allows people to send across a photo or video that will vanish once it is viewed. This is an extension to the Disappearing Messages, which once enabled will auto-delete the messages after 7 days.

It also introduced one of the most-wanted features that will easily let people transfer chats from Android to iOS and vice versa.