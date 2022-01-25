WhatsApp has long said to be working on a Community feature. Over the span of past few months, the messaging app has refined this feature by adding the ability to add groups to Community. Now, word is that WhatsApp has refined this feature further by adding a Home to Community. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you scan UPI QR code and pay at the Kirana store

For the uninitiated, a Community is a space within WhatsApp that will house several groups. These groups can include existing groups on WhatsApp or new groups that are created especially for a Community. Users will have to be invited to a Community via a link or a QR code which will be shared by the admin publicly or privately. WABetaInfo, in an earlier post noted that, “when you join a community, it does not necessarily mean you can immediately send messages to all groups of the community.” Also Read - WhatsApp to introduce new safety feature for Desktop, Web version

Furthermore, communities will give admins more control over the groups under them. Admins will be able to send messages in the group chats among other things. For instance, a teacher can create a community with students from various classes clubbed in groups based on them. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you transfer chats from Android to iOS

Now, the blog site reports that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a ‘Home’ functionality that will house all the groups that are housed inside a particular community. This new functionality will act as a one stop destination for the admins to manage all the groups within their communities. The screenshot shared by the publication shows that the admins will also be able to set and enforce general rule-set pertaining to a community.

“Community Home is a new WhatsApp section and it contains all groups linked to a certain WhatsApp community…Users will be also able to manage the groups by certain options that would help group admins to manage their WhatsApp groups better,” the blog site noted.

As far as availability is concerned, this feature is under development and it will be available in WhatsApp’s Android and iOS-based apps soon.

Separately, the blog site noted that WhatsApp has added two new languages to its platform – Amharic and Somali. With this, WhatsApp now supports more than 40 languages.