WhatsApp is working on a feature for Android that will make it easier for users to migrate their chat history between an Android and an iOS device. According to a WABetaInfo report, the feature was previously being tested for iOS. The feature is currently under development and not available as of now.

WABetaInfo report states that the chat migration feature is being tested in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.9.7 and it will be available to everyone in a future update. The website also posted screenshots of the chat migration tool.

“WhatsApp to allow chat history migration between iOS and Android in a future update! Finally you will be able to transfer your chats between different platforms natively! It’s under development and it will likely be released when multi device is out,” WABetaInfo said in a tweet. Also Read - 5 WhatsApp upcoming features for Android users: Get Details

As of now, WhatsApp is working on the process to import chat history on the WhatsApp Android app. Meanwhile, the ability to export chat history is being tested on WhatsApp for iOS. The screenshot from WhatsApp for Android beta reveals users can import their chat history from iOS.

As of now, the process that WhatsApp plans to use to migrate chat history is unclear. However, the report points to a possibility of the use Google Drive to temporarily store the chat history to import to WhatsApp for Android.

Further, WhatsApp is speculated to start working on chat history export for Android to import to iOS after it is finished working on the export chats from iOS to import to Android.

Unfortunately, there is no word on when the feature will be available more widely as it is under development, though it could prove to be quite useful for those migrating from an Android to an iOS device and vice-versa without missing out on their WhatsApp chat history.